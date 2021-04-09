TRENTON, Mo. — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team's season ended on Friday night as they lost 79-56 to Spoon River College in the Region 24 District B semifinals.
After beating the Snappers at home a few weeks ago, the Jaguars found themselves down 16-4 to start the first half and would be down 35-24 at halftime.
The second half brought more offense to the Snappers as they would cruise to the win and a shot at the District B Championship against host North Central Missouri College.
The Jaguars end the season with a 6-10 record.
