SPRINGFIELD — The Danville Area Community College Men's Basketball team was able to pull out a 77-69 overtime win over Lincoln Land on Saturday.
Kendall Taylor had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaguars, while Stephen Atkinson had 11 points with four assists, Tyshay Epps had 10 points, and Jameer Ajibade had eight points and five rebounds.
The Jaguars will return home on Saturday against Illinois Central College.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Springfield
Danville Area Community College 77, Lincoln Land 69
DACC (77) — Tyshay Epps 4-10 0-0 10, Ramalle Epps 1-6 0-0 2, Martez Rhodes 2-3 1-2 5, Yacouba Traore 2-4 0-0 4, Kendall Taylor 2-4 0-0 4, Dameriz Merriweather 0-1 2-2 2, Jameer Ajibade 3-3 0-0 8, Stephen Atkinson 4-8 3-4 11, Trevin Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Ryan Caddell 1-3 0-0 3, Terrence Ringo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 27-58 17-20 77.
Lincoln Land (69) — Kyle Leonard 1-1 1-1 3, Stephan Douglas 0-4 0-0 0, Camren Kincaid 4-11 2-4 11, Axel Laby 1-6 2-2 4, Michael Ousley III 4-16 4-6 14, Moory Woods 7-10 1-2 18, Darius Turner 2-6 0-0 5, Dane Foster 4-9 3-3 14. Totals: 23-63 13-18 69.
DACC;44;24;9;—; 77
Lincoln Land;37;31;1;—; 69
3-point goals — DACC 6-13(Ajibade 2-2, Epps 2-3, Caddell 1-2, Rhodes 1-2, Taylor 0-1, Arnold 0-3); Lincoln Land 10-19 (Woods 3-3, Foster 3-4, Ousley 2-5, Kincaid 1-3, Turner 1-4). Rebounds — DACC 40 (Taylor 10); Lincoln Land 28 (Ousley 9). Assists — DACC 15 (Taylor, Atkinson 4); Lincoln Land 12 (Kincaid 4). Steals — DACC 5 (Rhodes, Taylor, Merriweather, Atkinson, Caddell); Lincoln Land 8 (Kincaid, Woods 2). Turnovers — DACC 20, Lincoln Land 15. Total fouls — DACC 17, Lincoln Land 18. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
