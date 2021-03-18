SPRINGFIELD — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team built a big halftime lead and cruised to a 78-53 win over Lincoln Land Community College on Thursday.
Daylen Davis-Williams had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Jaguars, while Tyshay Epps and Kameron Barnett each had 12 points, Drew Reifsteck had 11 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals, David Gorman had 10 points and Ahmoni Weston and Raymond Terry each had seven points.
The Jaguars will take on Lewis and Clark on Sunday.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Springfield
Danville Area Community Collège 78, Lincoln Land Community College 53
DACC (78) — Tyshay Epps 4-7 2-3 12, Drew Reifsteck 3-9 4-6 11, Lewis Richardson 1-5 0-0 2, Daylen Davis-Williams 6-9 5-6 17, Raymond Terry 3-4 1-2 7, Kameron Barnett 3-5 4-4 12, Ahmoni Weston 2-7 2-2 7, David Gorman 4-4 1-2 10, William Keno 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 26-52 19-25 78.
Lincoln Land (53) — Ky'Lun Rivers 3-9 5-8 11, Julian Barr 5-10 0-0 14, Kemondre Cansler 0-1 0-0 0, Quintez Edwards 4-12 1-1 9, Davarrion Reynolds 1-2 0-0 2, Dallas Allen 1-5 2-5 4, Khari Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Zach Briggs 3-9 4-6 10. Totals: 18-52 12-20 53.
DACC;35;43;—;78
Lincoln Land;19;34;—;53
3-point goals — DACC 7-11 (Epps 2-2, Barnett 2-2, Gorman 1-1, Reifsteck 1-2, Weston 1-2, Richards 0-2); Lincoln Land 5-14 (Barr 4-6, Smith 1-2, Briggs 0-1, Allen 0-2, Edwards 0-3). Rebounds — DACC 32 (Reifsteck, Davis-Williams, Gorman 6); Lincoln Land 19 (Rivers 7). Assists — DACC 14 (Reifsteck 7); Lincoln Land 9 (Rivers 4). Steals — DACC 10 (Reifsteck 3); Lincoln Land 4 (Allen 2). Turnovers — DACC 18, Lincoln Land 21. Total fouls — DACC 17, Lincoln Land 18. Fouled out — Allen. Technical fouls — none.
