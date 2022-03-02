DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team started postseason play on Wednesday with a 67-45 win over Illinois Central College in a Region 24 Tournament quarterfinal.
The Jaguars ended the night early with a 36-10 halftime lead and cruised on in the second half.
Kendall Taylor had 14 points off the bench to lead DACC, while Stephen Atkinson had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Elijah Hicks and Ahmoni Weston each had nine, Dameriz Merriweather had eight points, Donell Carter had six points and Drew Reifsteck had four points and six assists.
The Jaguars will move on to semifinal action on Saturday. DACC will face John Wood at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Land Community College. John Wood beat Lincoln Land 86-76 on Wednesday. Also, Rend Lake beat Spoon River 78-68 on Wednesday and will advance to the semifinals on Saturday to play top-seeded Parkland College at 1 p.m.
At Danville
Danville Area Community College 67, Illinois Central College 45
ICC (66) — JacQuan Binion 0-1 0-0 0, Josiah Getz 0-0 2-2 Kyle Hawthorne 0-3 2-3 2, Lavell McIntosh 4-6 0-0 8, Zach Lewkowski 2-5 0-0 5, Tony Owens, Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Deylon Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Brandon Bell 4-4 0-0 11, Quenton Edmonds -Long 1-4 0-0 3, Judd Swanton 0-1 0-0 0, Joshua Shannon 1-3 1-1 3, Tony Mabon Jr., 3-17 0-0 9, Koran Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 16-53 5-6 45.
DACC (67) — Drew Reifsteck 2-2 0-0 4, Ahmoni Weston 4-6 0-0 9, Elijah Hicks 3-7 1-2 9, Stephen Atkinson 4-8 4-6 12, Donell Carter 3-6 0-0 6, Dameriz Merriwqeather 4-9 0-0 8, Tyshay Epps 1-4 1-2 3, Kameron Barnett 0-1 0-0 0, Ian Schuster 0-0 0-0 0, Veljko Culibrk 0-1 0-0 0, Kendall Taylor 7-8 0-0 14, Brevin Wells 1-2 0-1 2. Totals: 29-54 6-11 67
ICC;10;35;—;45
DACC;36;31;—;67
3-point goals — ICC 8-22 (Bell 3-3, Mabon 3-8, Lewkowski 1-3, Edmonds-Long 1-4, Getz 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Swanton 0-1, Shannon 0-1); DACC 3-16 (Hicks 2-4, Weston 1-1, Carter 0-1, Barnett 0-1, Culibrk 0-1, Wells 0-1, Atkinson 0-2, Merriweather 0-2, Epps 0-3). Rebounds — ICC 25 (Mabon 4); DACC 40 (Atkinson 11). Assists — ICC 9 (Mabon 2); DACC 20 (Reifsteck 6). Steals — ICC 8 (McIntosh 3); DACC 13 (Atkinson 3). Turnovers — ICC 22, DACC 18. Total fouls — ICC 16, DACC 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
