DANVILLE — After taking a loss at home, the Danville Area Community College men's basketball team roared back with a 79-71 win over John Wood at Mary Miller Gym.
Ramalle Arnold had 24 points with four assists to lead the Jaguars, while Kendall Taylor had 14 points, Stephen Atkinson had 11 points, Dameriz Merriweather and Yacouba Traore each had seven points and Ryan Caddell and Tyshay Epps each had six.
The Jaguars are 14-4 and will face Spoon River on Wednesday.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Mary Miller Gym
Danville Area Community College 79, John Wood 71
John Wood (71) — Darrius Bolden 6-12 5-5 18, Joshua Talton 2-6 3-3 7, Nolton Klingele 2-6 2-2 6, Jenson Whiteman 1-9 1-1 4, Logan Robbins 8-13 0-1 16, Josiah Talton 0-0 0-0 0, Isaiah Ramey 4-5 1-2 10, Breiton Kingele 0-1 1-2 1, Justin Allen 3-9 1-1 7, Braylon Diggs 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 27-63, 14-17 71.
DACC (79) — Tyshay Epps 2-3 2-2 6, Ramalle Arnold 6-7 8-8 24, Martez Rhodes 1-4 0-0 3, Yacouba Traore 3-5 1-2 7, Terrence Ringo 0-2 1-2 1, Dameriz Merriweather 2-5 2-3 7, Stephen Atkinson 5-6 1-3 11, Ryan Caddell 2-5 0-0 6, Kendall Taylor 5-7 4-4 14. Totals: 26-44 19-24 79.
John Wood;40;31;—71
DACC;41;38;—; 79
3-point goals — John Wood 3-11 (Ramey 1-1, Bolden 1-2, Whiteman 1-5, Joshua Talton 0-1, Allen 0-2); DACC 8-15 (Arnold 4-4, Caddell 2-4, Merriweather 1-2, Rhodes 1-3, Epps 0-1). Rebounds — John Wood 31 (Nolton Klingele, Ramey 5); DACC 29 (Taylor, Traore 5). Assists — John Wood 8 (Bolden 4); DACC 13 (Arnold 4). Steals — John Wood 6 (Bolton, Nolton Klingele 2; DACC 3 (Arnold, Traore, Atkinson). Turnovers — John Wood 8, DACC 14. Total fouls — John Wood 20, DACC 16. Fouled out — Bolton, Joshua Talton. Technical fouls — Whiteman, Arnold.
