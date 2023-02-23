DANVILLE — With postseason around the corner, the Danville Area Community College men’s basketball team needs all the tests it can get.
The No. 7-rated Jaguars may have found that test tonight, when they will play No. 5 and defending NJCAA Division II National Champion South Suburban at Mary Miller Gym at 7 p.m.
“It is honestly the test that we needed,” DACC coach DaJuan Gouard said. “As we are going into the rest of the season and conference tournament play, it is very important and we want to win. I always think my teams have a chance and we want to play those guys. We are always going to play teams like Vincennes and Wabash Valley and see how we measure up.”
The Jaguars are 18-4 and have won five straight wins, including last week’s 77-65 win over Parkland College at home.
The Bulldogs are 22-4 and have won their last four straight, including a 104-47 win over Kishwaukee College, but have losses to Spoon River and Parkland — teams that the Jaguars have beaten.
But South Suburban will return to Mary Miller Gym after winning the tournament and finishing up an undefeated season. It has been close to two years since the Bulldogs have lost at DACC.
