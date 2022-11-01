DANVILLE — The 11th-rated Danville Area Community College Jaguars opened the 2022-23 season with a 69-52 triumph over the Olivet Nazarene JV team on Tuesday night at Dick Shockey Court in the Mary Miller Gymnasium.
DACC built a 10-points halftime advantage (36-26) behind 14 first-half points from Tyshay Epps coming off the bench.
The Jaguars sealed the victory behind 6-foot-6 forward Kendall Taylor, who scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half.
While DACC struggled from the free-throw line, making only 6-of-14 charity tosses the Jaguars had seven 3-pointers including three from Epps.
Daniel Murphy was the leading scorer for the Olivet Nazarene JV with 11 points, while former Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin standout Elijah Tidwell was out with a broken leg.
Up next for the Jaguars is the Wabash Valley Classic on Nov. 11 and 12.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Dick Shockey Court
Danville Area Community College 69, Olivet Nazarene JV 52
Olivet Nazarene JV (52) — Ben Green 1 5-7 8, Daniel Murphy 5 1-2 11, Wayde Sickles 1 1-3 4, Austin Eifert 3 2-2 9, Jack Holohan 1 1-2 3, Trey Schwarzkopf 0 0-0 0, Hunter Meyer 0 0-0 0, Payton Cox 0 2-2 2, Eli Edwards 4 2-3 10, Luke Braman 1 3-4 5. Totals: 6 17-26 52.
DACC (69) — Dameriz Meriweather 3 2-3 8, Ramalle Arnold 3 0-1 7, Ahmoni Weston 1 0-1 2, Yacouba Traore 0 1-2 1, Stephen Atkinson 5 0-1 10, Brevin Wells 0 0-0 0, Tyshay Epps 5 1-2 14, Martez Rhodes 2 0-0 6, Jameer Ajibade 0 0-0 0, Ryan Caddell 1 0-0 3, Kendall Taylor 8 2-4 18. Totals: 28 6-14 69.
Olivet Nazarene JV `26 `26 `— `52
DACC `36 `33 `— `69
3-pointers — Olivet Nazarene JV 3 (Green 1, Sickles 1, Eifert 1). DACC 7 (Epps 3, Rhodes 2, Arnold 1, Caddell 1). Total fouls — Olivet Nazarene JV 16, DACC 21. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — Cox.
