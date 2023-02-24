DANVILLE — College basketball teams love to get a major test before postseason play.
The No. 7 Danville Area Community College men’s basketball team faced that test on Thursday against No. 5 and defending NJCAA Division II National Champion South Suburban College.
With a 47-22 second half, the Jaguars were able to pass that test against the Bulldogs with a 77-64 win.
“The score says we passed it but I think we learned a lot about ourselves today and that is what these games are for,” DACC head coach Dajuan Gouard said. “As long as (South Suburban coach John) Pigatti is going to be there, they are going to be a tough team to beat home or away. The test that we wanted to see if we could measure up to a quality team like that. After the first half, I told them it could have gone either way: We could have laid down and let them smoke us or get our stuff together and we decided to get our stuff together.”
In the first half, the Bulldogs were able to go up as high as 23-9 to start the game and was able to take a 42-30 halftime lead.
“In the first half, we weren’t ready for the moment,” Gouard said. “They were ready for it and jumped out to a big lead. They were getting a lot of easy baskets and putbacks. Once we settled down and played our style of basketball, it all worked out for us.”
The second half saw the Jaguars’ defense step up against a Bulldogs’ team that had scored over 100 points in each of the last two games and the offense step up as Dameriz Merriweather gave DACC its first lead with a 3 with 14:19 left.
Sophomore forwards Stephen Atkinson and Kendall Taylor and sophomore guard Ramalle Arnold continued the scoring throughout to build the lead.
“I knew they were a top five team, so we started really slow,” sophomore Stephen Atkinson said. “He puts me and Dameriz in to speed the game up and I figured someone had to step and why not me.
“It felt great. We called this week the biggest game of the week. We practiced so hard and we stopped some drills because we were hitting shots, so we were ready to beat them and we showed it.”
Atkinson ended up with 25 points and eight rebounds, while Taylor had 17 points and nine rebounds, Arnold had 15 and Merriweather added 12 points.
“Stephen was freshman player of the year for us last year and if he was at any other place, he would be starting, but that is how special about this team,” Gouard said. “We have guys like him and Dameriz who come off the bench that can start for about 95 percent of teams in the nation . He is one of the reasons we are successful at this point.
“Ramalle has been struggling the last few games, but in practice the last few days, I knew he was going to turn the corner, because he likes this type of game and he is built for this. He is always ready for these big moments, now I just need him to get ready for the smaller moments. KT has been solid for us all year. If we need someone to make a play, KT seems to be that guy. Him and Stephen seem to be the guys that always seem to make a play.”
“I was just trying to do what I can to help the team win. I had been in a slump the last few games and it was mental, but I was glad we got the win,” Arnold said. “We came out a little shaky and we were nervous, but after halftime, we started to settle in and we played our basketball and if we play our basketball, we can’t be stopped.”
Arnold also said getting the moment back as a team was one of the biggest factors in the win.
“We have a lot of versatility especially in the wings and the guards,” Arnold said. “We don’t have a drop off, so if I am out or Steve is out, there will be someone else who will come in and play. We have a lot of depth.”
Atkinson scored his last basket of the game with 20 seconds left on a dunk.
“I thought the game was over and the buzzer was going to go off,” Atkinson said. “I was celebrating with my team and the crowd and there was like 30 seconds left. It was super nice and it was great to top things off.”
Jalen Houston led South Suburban with 18 points, while Nakyel Shelton had 16 points and Damontae Taylor and Julius Byrd each had 11 points.
The Jaguars are 19-4 overall and have won five games in a row. They will return to Mid-West Athletic Conference action on Saturday against John Wood Community College at Quincy.
“You can’t take any conference team for granted,” Gouard said. “They have been one of the toughest conference teams since I have been here so we are going to get some rest, watch some film and come out with a game plan to come out on top.”
