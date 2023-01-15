PEORIA — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team cruised to a 83-73 win over Illinois Central College on Saturday.
Ramalle Arnold had 23 points to lead the Jaguars, while Kendall Taylor had 20 points, Dameriz Merriweather had 14 points, Stephen Atkinson had 11 points with six rebounds, Martez Rhodes had eight points and Tyshay Epps had five points and five assists.
The Jaguars are 12-3 and will face Parkland College on Thursday.
At Peoria
Danville Area Community College 83, Illinois Central College 73
DACC (83) — Tyshay Epps 2-7 0-0 5, Ramalle Arnold 8-12 2-2 23, Martez Rhodes 3-8 0-0 8, Yacouba Traore 0-0 0-0 0, Kendall Taylor 6-11 8-10 20, Dameriz Merriweather 4-7 5-8 14, Jameer Ajibade 0-0 0-0 0, Stephen Atkinson 3-4 5-9 11, Trevin Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Ryan Caddell 0-2 0-0 0, Terrence Ringo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-52 20-29 83.
ICC (73) — Amariyae Wilson 5-9 2-5 15, Jeremiah Welch 1-3 0-0 2, Courtland Soll 3-9 1-1 7, LJ Ashby 5-10 0-0 10, Josh Shannon 1-3 1-2 3, Javion Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, Keaundre Cooper 1-3 2-4 4, Kyle Belgrave 5-7 3-4 13, Shalva Ramishvili 2-3 0-0 4, Jaylen Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Matt Williams 2-3 1-1 5, Taylor Smith 0 0-0 0-0 0, Lavell McIntosh 5-9 0-0 10. Totals: 30-59 10-17 73.
DACC;46;37;—;83
ICC;33;40;—;73
3-point goals — DACC 9-17 (Arnold 5-5, Rhodes 2-3, Merriweather 1-2, Epps 1-4, Taylor 0-1, Caddell 0-2); ICC 3-12 (Wilson 3-5, Soll 0-1, Ashby 0-2, Shannon 0-2, McIntosh 0-2). Rebounds — DACC 31 (Atkinson 6); ICC 22 (Ashby 8). Assists — DACC 15 (Epps 5); ICC 14 (Soll 6). Steals — DACC 7 (Arnold 2); ICC 12 (Belgrave 3). Turnovers — DACC 20, ICC 16. Total fouls — DACC 17, ICC 20. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — ICC 2.
