DANVILLE — If the Danville Area Community College men’s basketball team wanted to send a message for the rest of the teams in the Region 24 Tournament, it was loud and clear on Wednesday.
The Jaguars jumped out to a 36-10 halftime lead and would go on to beat Illinois Central College 67-45 in a Region 24 Tournament quarterfinal at Mary Miller Gym.
“From a defensive standpoint, it was one of the best halves all season,” DACC coach Dajuan Gouard said. “I think the guys were locked in and we talked about things that we had to do going into the postseason and we executed early.
“This time of the year is where you have to play great on both sides of the floor and we came out and strung together some stops and it led us to some great offensive possessions and it all came together early.”
Stephen Atkinson had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Jaguars and Gouard said it was another highlight for the freshman.
“Stephen is Freshman Player of the Year and he has been big for us this year,” Gouard said. “He had a double-double in the conference and he’s been huge. Whether he comes off the bench or not, he competes in a high level and getting first-team all-conference, first team All-region and Freshman of the year in the conference. He just competes on a nightly basis.”
The bench had 27 points with Kendall Taylor leading the way with 14 points and five rebounds and Gouard said play from the bench will be a major key going forward.
“The bench is going to be huge the next couple of games because you have to play back to back days to advance to the national tournament and if you count quarterfinals, you have played three games in five days, so the bench is huge,” Gouard said. “Kendall has been a starter for most of the season and people have to perform whether they are on the bench or starting and Kendall started 90 percent of the season, so he was more of a starter coming off the bench.”
Ahmoni Weston and Elijah Hicks each had nine points for DACC on Wednesday, while Dameriz Merriweather had eight, Donell Carter had six and Drew Reifsteck had four points with six assists.
The Jaguars are 18-6 and will face John Wood today in the Region 24 semifinals at Lincoln Land College at 3 p.m. With 1-1 records against John Wood, Parkland and Rend Lake, Gouard said that nothing will be given to the Jaguars.
“I think all of the team going into the final four will not be easy to beat. We have split with all three of the teams that are with us in the final four,” Gouard said. “It is going to be a battle no matter what. John Wood is well-coached and they play well together, so we are going to have to be on top of our game this weekend.”
If the Jaguars win, they will face either Parkland or Rend Lake in Sunday’s championship game and a chance to return to Mary Miller Gym for the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
“That’s every year, it is not as easy as just talking about it,” Gouard said. “We have to go out and get it done to be able to come back and play on our home court.”
