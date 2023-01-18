CHAMPAIGN — Down 31-29 at halftime, the Danville Area Community College men's basketball team rallied and picked up a 73-67 win on Wednesday over Parkland College.
Ramalle Arnold continued his solid streak with 23 points, while Dameriz Merriweather had 11 points, Yacouba Traore and Trevin Williams each had eight points, Martez Rhodes had five points and eight rebounds and Tyshay Epps had five points with five assists and seven rebounds.
The Jaguars will return to Mary Miller Gym on Sunday to play Rend Lake.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Champaign
Danville Area Community College 73, Parkland College 67
DACC (73) — Tyshay Epps 2-6 0-0 5, Ramalle Arnold 9-16 2-4 23, Martez Rhodes 2-5 0-0 5, Yacouba Traore 3-4 2-2 8, Kendall Taylor 0-1 2-3 2, Dameriz Merriweather 3-8 5-6 11, Jameer Ajibade 0-1 0-0 0, Stephen Atkinson 2-7 0-0 4, Trevin Williams 4-5 0-0 8, Ryan Caddell 1-2 0-0 2, Terrence Ringo 2-4 1-2 5. Totals: 28-59 12-17 73.
Parkland (67) — Sean Ealy 2-6 4-5 9, Brylan Phillips 6-13 0-0 15, Tye Banks 3-9 0-0 8, Donald Coats 1-5 0-0 3, Issac Mapson 2-4 1-2 6, Khris Green 0-3 2-2 2, Daniel Reed 1-1 0-0 2, Jabryn Anderson 4-7 0-2 10, Ken Sallee 0-1 0-0 0, Andrew Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Clovis Gallon 4-8 1-1 12. Totals: 23-57 8-12 67.
DACC;29;44;—;73
Parkland;31;36;—;67
3-point goals — DACC 5-11 (Arnold 3-4, Rhodes 1-2, Epps 1-3, Merriweather 0-1, Caddell 0-1); Parkland 13-25 (Gallon 3-4, Phillips 3-7, Banks 2-4, Anderson 2-2, Mapson 1-1, Ealy 1-2, Coats 1-4, Green 0-1). Rebounds — DACC 37 (Rhodes 8); Parkland 24 (Phillips, Coats, Anderson 4). Assists — DACC 13 (Epps 5); Parkland 12 (Phillips 5). Steals — DACC 9 (Epps, Merriweather, Atkinson 2); Parkland 3 (Gallon 2). Turnovers — DACC 13, Parkland 14. Total fouls — DACC 18, Parkland 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Arnold, Coats, Mapson.
