DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men’s basketball team started Mid-West Athletic Conference play on Saturday with a 83-73 win over Illinois Central College.
The Jaguars took an 46-33 halftime lead and was able to hold on for their eighth win in nine games.
Ramalle Arnold had 23 points to lead the Jaguars, while Kendall Taylor had 20 points, Dameriz Merriweather had 14 points, Stephen Atkinson had 11 points with six rebounds, Martez Rhodes had eight points and Tyshay Epps had five points and five assists.
Arnold was coming off a 30-point game in a win over Kankakee last week.
“Ramalle is a division II transfer and averaged 11 points a game for Northwood University,” DACC coach DaJuan Gouard said. “He can really score, but I think early on he was trying to get everyone involved and get conservative about the game. Recently, he has been the aggressor, making the plays where they need to be made and it has worked out for him.
“Kendall has been solid for us for the last two years. He is a solid kid around the board that has helped us win a lot of games.”
Merriweather and Atkinson continued some the Jaguars’ strong play from the bench.
“That is the way we play basketball in Danville. No person is bigger than the other and we lay well with each other and teach family all aboard.”
The Jaguars are 12-3 and will have their first matchup of the season with Parkland on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. While the Cobras are 8-6 overall, they have won eight of their last nine going into their MWAC opener.
“They had a rough start, but they won their five or six games in a row. They have figured out some things and have played some good basketball. To be honest, this is the best time to play like that and it is about how we go in and play on Wednesday night.”
While local players like Danville native Martez Rhodes know of the rivalry, other players don’t, but Gouard will get them up to speed.
“It’s a rival game,” Gouard said. “I tell the guys from other states when they come here about this rivalry and I tell them to be in the mindframe of playing a high school rival. We have to match their intensity.”
ICC 76, DACC 66
PEORIA — The Danville Area Community College girls basketball team lost a 76-66 decision to Illinois Central College on Saturday.
Alexus Mobley had 22 points to lead the Lady Jaguars, while Rylee Dowers had 13 points with four assists, Candela Nevares had 10 points, Brianna Hamilton had nine points off the bench, Nevaeh Reaves had six points with six rebounds and four steals and Wariya Alhassan had six points and five rebounds.
The Lady Jaguars will face Parkland College on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.