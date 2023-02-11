DANVILLE — The Danvile Area Community College men's basketball team made sure to keep the eyes on the present on Saturday.
With Wednesday's game with Parkland coming up, the Jaguars handled business on Saturday with a 76-66 win over Illinois Central College.
Ramalle Arnold had 22 points to lead the Jaguars, while Kendall Taylor had 16 points, Stephen Atkinson had 13 points with 10 rebounds, and Dameriz Merriweather had 11 points.
The Jaguars can now focus Wednesday's game with the Cobras that will start at 7:30 p.m. at Mary Miller Gym.
At Mary Miller Gym
Danville Area Community College 76, Illinois Central College 66
ICC (66) — Courtland Soll 2-9 0-0 4, LJ Ashby 2-4 0-0 4, Matt Williams 3-4 0-0 6, Josh Shannon 3-6 2-3 10, Lavell McIntosh 7-11 2-3 17, Javion Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, Keaundre Cooper 6-11 2-6, Kyle Belgrave 1-4 3-7 5, Amariyae Wilson 0-3 2-2 2, Jeremiah Welch 1-5 1-2 3, Shalva Ramishvili 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Smith 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 25-58 13-25 66.
DACC (76) — Tyshay Epps 2-8 1-3 7, Ramalle Arnold 8-12 1-1 22, Martez Rhodes 1-2 0-0 3, Yacouba Traore 0-0 2-2 2, Kendall Taylor 4-8 8-9 16, Dameriz Merriweather 4-4 2-2 11, Lewis Richards 0-3 0-0 0, Jameer Ajibade 0-3 2-2 2, Stephen Atkinson 3-9 6-8 13, Trevin Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Caddell 0-1 0-0 0, Terrence Ringo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-51 22-27 76.
ICC;22;44;—;66
DACC;34;42;—;76
3-point goals — ICC 3-6 (Shannon 2-2, McIntosh 1-2, Williams 0-1, Wilson 0-1); DACC 10-20 (Arnold 5-5, Epps 2-5, Merriweather 1-1, Rhodes 1-2, Atkinson 1-2, Caddell 0-1, Richards 0-2, Ajibade 0-2). Rebounds — ICC 25 (McIntosh 7); DACC 46 (Atkinson 10). Assists — ICC 9 (Soll 4); DACC 10 (Epps, Merriweather, Atkinson 2). Steals — ICC 6 (Shannon, McIntosh, Belgrave, Beck, Wilson, Welch); DACC 5 (Epps 2). Turnovers — ICC 8, DACC 21. Total fouls — ICC 24, DACC 23. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Soll.
