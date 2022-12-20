DANVILLE — On Monday night, the Danville Area Community College men's basketball team defeated the Warriors of Wabash Valley 79-76 to improve their record to 9-2.
“We played well together,” DACC coach DaJuan Gouard said. “We had four guys in double figures, and we boxed out. We were down early, and we just stayed together."
According to many players on the Jaguars, the team is really starting to come together.
“We started as an ISO team, I feel like," DACC sophomore Stephen Atkinson said. "Now, we’ve come together. We’ve slowed it down, and we’re good now.”
“We’re coming together as a team," DACC sophomore Kendall Taylor said. "I’m excited for what next semester has to hold.”
Danville will finish its first semester of the season on Wednesday. Players then are given a week off.
“It gives our bodies a chance to rest,” says Sophomore Kendall Taylor.
Atkinson led the scoring for Danville with 16. These points came off the bench, a role he has had to adapt to.
“Coming off the bench or starting, you still have to perform,” says Atkinson.
Taylor had 14 in the game. 12 of which came in the second half due to first-half foul trouble.
“I wasn’t able to do anything for my team,” Taylor states talking about the first half of the game.
The end of the game came down to possession. Danville did a great job possessing the ball when it mattered. Sophomore guard Dameriz Merriweather led the way in this possession and knocked down some clutch free throws.
“I just focus on me and the rim,” Merriweather says.
The guard knocked down 9 of his 12 foul shots, ultimately leading to the Jaguar victory. Along with Atkinson and Taylor, Rhodes had 10 points and Merriweather had 11 to also be in double digits.
On Wednesday, the Jaguars will continue their season on the road against Malcolm X College in Chicago.
