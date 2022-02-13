DANVILLE — After honoring the past, the Danville Area Community College men's basketball team continued to build on the present.
The Jaguars rebounded from a loss to Parkland on Wednesday to beat Illinois Central College 73-69.
Dameriz Merriweather had 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench for DACC, while Kendall Taylor had 10 points, Tyshay Epps had nine, Ahmoni Weston, Xavier Evans and Stephen Atkinson each had eight, Donell Carter had seven and Day'Len Davis-Williams added six points and four assists.
DACC was honoring Danville Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams and Clifford Dupree at halftime of the game. In the 1960-61 season, Williams and Dupree were the first two African-American players in program history.
The Jaguars return to action Monday against Spoon River.
In the women's game, ICC beat DACC 72-61. The Lady Jaguars will face Parkland College in a makeup game on Monday. DACC beat Parkland 68-61 on Wednesday.
At Danville
Danville Area Community College 73, Illinois Central College 69
ICC (69) — Tony Owens Jr. 2-5 0-0 4, JacQuan Binion 1-4 0-1 2, Josiah Getz 1-1 0-0 2, Lavell McIntosh 6-9 1-2 13, Koran Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Deylon Johnson 1-3 2-3 5, Kyle Hawthorne 0-1 1-2 1, Brandon Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Quentin Edmonds-Long 2-4 4-5 9, Joshua Shannon 0-0 0-0 0, Tony Mabon Jr. 7-16 1-3 16, Zach Lebowski 6-12 0-0 13. Totals: 28-58 9-16 69.
DACC (73) — Lewis Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Ahmoni Weston 3-6 2-3 8, Xavier Evans 2-5 4-6 8, Kendall Taylor 4-7 2-2 10, Donell Carter 2-2 3-3 7, Dameriz Merriweather 5-7 2-4 13, Tyshay Epps 2-7 5-6 9, Kameron Bennett 0-0 0-0 0, Ian Schuster 0-1 0-2 0, Elijah Hicks 2-5 0-0 4, Stephen Atkinson 3-6 2-2 8, Day'Len Davis-Williams 1-2 4-4 6. Totals: 24-49 24-32 73.
ICC;31;38;—;69
DACC;32;41;—;73
3-point goals — ICC 4-9 (Johnson 1-1, Edmonds-Long 1-2, Mabon 1-3, Lewkowski 1-3); DACC 1-7 (Merriweather 1-2, Weston 0-1, Evans 0-1, Epps 0-1, Hicks 0-1, Atkinson 0-1). Rebounds — ICC 29 (McIntosh 8); DACC 34 (Merriweather 7). Assists — ICC 11 (Johnson 3); DACC 12 (Davis-Williams 4). Steals — DACC 4 (Weston 2). Turnovers — ICC 16, DACC 16. Total fouls — ICC 27, DACC 19. Fouled out — McIntosh. Technical fouls — McIntosh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.