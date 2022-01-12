PEORIA — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team got back into Mid-West Athletic Conference play on Wednesday with a 75-63 win on the road against Illinois Central College.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product Drew Reifsteck had 22 points with seven assists and five rebounds for the Jaguars, while Ahmoni Weston had 15 points and three steals, Donell Carter had nine points with four rebounds, Danville native Day'Len Davis-Williams had eight points, five rebounds and three steals, Dameriz Merriweather had six points and five rebounds and Tyshay Epps had five points.
The Jaguars are 10-2 and 2-0 in the MWAC and will return to Mary Miller Gym on Saturday against Rend Lake Community College.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Peoria
Danville Area Community College 75, Illinois Central College 63
DACC (75) — Drew Reifsteck 8-14 2-2 22, Ahmoni Weston 6-9 3-4 15, Day'Len Davis-Williams 2-7 4-9 8, Xavier Evans 1-4 0-0 2, Kendall Taylor 1-3 1-2 3, Dameriz Merriweather 2-6 2-3 6, Tyshay Epps 2-4 1-1 5, Lewis Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Ian Schuster 0-0 1-2 1, Veljko Culibrk 2-2 0-0 4, Donell Carter 4-5 0-2 9. Totals: 28-55 14-25 75.
ICC (63) — JacQuan Binion 3-6 9-10 16, Judd Swanton 1-4 0-0 2, Tony Mabon Jr. 7-12 2-6 17. Lavell McIntosh 3-8 3-5 9, Zach Lewkowski 3-7 1-2 7, Tony Owens Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Josiah Getz 1-2 0-0 2, Deylon Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Kyle Hawthorne 3-3 0-1 6, Brandon Bell 0-5 0-0 0, Quentin Edmonds-Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-55 15-24 63.
DACC;32;43;—;75
ICC;22;41;—;63
3-point goals — DACC 5-15 (Reifsteck 4-7, Carter 1-1, Weston 0-1, Evans 0-1, Richards 0-1, Merriweather 0-2, Epps 0-2); ICC 2-11 (Binion 1-2, Mabon 1-3, Owens 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Bell 0-2, Lewkowski 0-2). Rebounds — DACC 28 (Reifsteck, Davis-Williams, Merriweather 5); ICC 28 (Lewkowski 5). Assists — DACC 15 (Reifsteck 7); ICC 9 (Lewkowski 3). Steals — DACC 12 (Weston, Davis-Williams 3); ICC 9 (Hawthorne 3). Turnovers — DACC 20, ICC 20. Total fouls — DACC 22, ICC 21. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Reifsteck, Binion.
Records — DACC 10-2 overall, 2-0 in Mid-West Athletic Conference. ICC 7-7, 0-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.