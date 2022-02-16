DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team had a back and forth battle with Lincoln Land on Wednesday before losing 76-74 at Mary Miller Gym.
Dameriz Merriweather had 22 points with eight rebounds to lead the Jaguars, while Stephen Atkinson had 17 points, Ty Shay Epps had 15 points, Donell Carter had eight points, Kendall Taylor had six points and two steals, and Ahmoni Weston had six points, four assists and five rebounds.
The Jaguars will face Rend Lake College on Sunday.
In women's basketball, Lincoln Land beat DACC 75-66 in overtime.
At Mary Miller Gym
Lincoln Land Community College 76, Danville Area Community College 74
Lincoln Land (76) — Zoelin Pair 2-4 8-12 12, Julian Barr 4-7 1-1 11, Quintez Edwards 5-9 4-5 14, Davarrion Reynolds 3-6 0-0 6, Michael Ousley III 6-15 6-9 19, KyLun Rivers 0-1 1-4 1, Dallas Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Moory Woods 4-10 1-4 9, Nick Cook 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 26-55 21-35 76.
DACC (74) — Lewis Richards 0-3 0-0 0, Ahmoni Weston 2-4 1-2 6, Xavier Evans 0-4 0-0 0, Kendall Taylor 2-5 2-2 6, Donell Carter 2-5 4-4 8, Dameriz Merriweather 6-11 10-14 22, Tyshay Epps 5-12 0-0 15, Kameron Barnett 0-0 0-0 0, Ian Schuster 0-0 0-0 0, Elijah Hicks 0-0 0-2 0, Stephen Atkinson 6-12 5-7 17. Totals: 23-56 22-31 74.
Lincoln Land;31;45;—;76
DACC;28;46;—;74
3-point goals — Lincoln Land 3-8 (Barr 2-3, Ousley 1-2, Edwards 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Woods 0-1); DACC 6-12 (Epps 5-7, Weston 1-2, Richards 0-1, Merriweather 0-1, Atkinson 0-1). Rebounds — Lincoln Land 37 (Reynolds 9); DACC 35 (Merriweather 8). Assists — Lincoln Land 16 (Edwards 6); DACC 13 (Weston 4). Steals — Lincoln Land 8 (Woods, Edwards 3); DACC 4 (Taylor, Merriweather 2). Turnovers — Lincoln Land 13, DACC 16. Total fouls — Lincoln Land 27, DACC 24. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
