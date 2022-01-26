SPRINGFIELD — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team hit the road on Wednesday as was able to beat Lincoln Land College 75-67.
Donell Carter had 18 points to lead the Jaguars, while Kendall Taylor had 13 points and three steals, Tyhsay Epps had 12 points and seven rebounds, Drew Reifsteck had 10 points and eight assists, Dameriz Merriweather had eight and Xavier Evans had six points.
The Jaguars are 13-3 and 3-1 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference and will face Spoon River on Feb. 2 at Mary Miller Gym.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Springfield
Danville Area Community College 75, Lincoln Land 67
DACC (75) — Drew Reifsteck 3-6 4-6 10, Ahmoni Weston 1-3 0-0 2, Xavier Evans 3-6 0-0 6, Kendall Taylor 6-9 1-2 13, Donell Carter 8-14 2-3 18, Dameriz Merriweather 0-3 8-8 8, Tyshay Epps 3-6 4-4 12, Kameron Barnett 0-2 0-0 0, Ian Schuster 0-1 0-0 0, Elijah Hicks 2-5 0-0 4, Veljko Culibrk 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 27-59 19-23 75.
Lincoln Land (67) — KyLun Rivers 1-3 1-2 3, Moory Woods 5-11 0-2 10, Zoelin Pair 1-2 0-0 2, Quintez Edwards 9-15 1-2 21, Davarrion Reynolds 6-13 1-2 13, Julian Barr 3-8 0-0 7, James Morgan 1-1 0-0 2, Michael Ousley III 2-9 5-6 9, Jordan McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-62 8-14 67.
DACC;35;40;—75
Lincoln Land;26;41;—;67
3-point goals — DACC 2-5 (Epps 2-3, Reifsteck 0-1, Barnett 0-1); Lincoln Land 3-13 (Edwards 2-4, Barr 1-4, Reynolds 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Ousley 0-3). Rebounds — DACC 38 (Epps 7); Lincoln Land 28 (Woods 9). Assists — DACC 15 (Reifsteck 8); Lincoln Land 19 (Edwards 8). Steals — DACC 9 (Taylor 3); Lincoln Land 7 (Woods, Ousley 2). Turnovers — DACC 16, Lincoln Land 17. Total fouls — DACC 14, Lincoln Land 20. Fouled out — Woods. Technical fouls — none.
