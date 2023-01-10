DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team had the lead throughout and was able to beat Kankakee Community College 80-66 on Tuesday.
Ramalle Arnold had a game-high 28 points with eight rebounds for the Jaguars, while Stephen Atkinson had 13 points, Terrence Ringo had 11 points, Kendall Taylor had nine points and Tyshay Epps had six pints with four assists.
The Jaguars will play Illinois Central Community College on Saturday.
