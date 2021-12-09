DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team got going to an 38-20 halftime lead and would go on to beat the Olivet Nazarene JV team 80-57 on Thursday.
Kendall Taylor had 17 points with three assists for the Jaguars, while Xavier Evans had 12 points, Dameriz Merriweather scored 11, Drew Reifsteck and Day'len Davis-Williams each had eight, Stephen Atkinson had seven and Donell Carter had 11 rebounds.
The Jaguars will face Moraine Valley on Saturday.
At Danville
Danville Area Community College 80, Olivet Nazarene JV 57
Olivet JV (57) — Tpbi Sonuga 3-6 0-0 6, Gabe Renchen 8-16 2-4 23, Wayde Sickels 0-4 2-2 2, JD Rienow 1-1 0-0 2, Luke Braman 2-2 1-2 5, Ben Green 2-7 2-2 6, Austin Eifert 4-6 1-1 10, Daniel Murphy 0-2 0-1 0, Jack Holohan 1-6 1-2 3. Totals: 21-50 9-14 57.
DACC (80) — Drew Reifsteck 4-7 0-0 8, Ahmoni Weston 2-4 0-0 5, Elijah Hicks 1-2 0-1 3, Day'len Davis-Williams 4-8 0-0 8, Kendall Taylor 7-11 3-3 17, Dameriz Merriweather 5-9 1-2 11, Tyshay Epps 0-1 2-2 2, Lewis Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Ian Shcuster 0-0 0-0 0, Stephen Atkinson 3-6 0-0 7, Xavier Evans 5-10 1-2 12, Veljko Culibrk 0-1 1-2 1, Donell Carter 2-10 1-2 5, Brevin Wells 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 33-71 10-16 80.
Olivet JV;20;37;—;57
DACC;38;42;—;80
3-point goals — Olivet JV 6-16 (Renchen 5-10, Eifert 1-1, Sickels 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Green 0-3); DACC 4-19 (Evans 1-2, Hicks 1-2, Weston 1-3, Atkinson 1-3, Taylor 0-1, Epps 0-1, Richards 0-1, Carter 0-1, Wells 0-1, Reifsteck 0-2, Merriweather 0-2). Rebounds — Olivet JV 36 (Holohan 7); DACC 38 (Carter 11). Assists — Olivet JV 11 (Green, Murphy 3); DACC 15 (Taylor, Merriweather 3). Steals — Olivet JV 3 (Renchen 2); DACC 12 (Epps 4). Turnovers — Olivet JV 23, DACC 7. Total fouls — Olivet JV 19, DACC 18. Fouled out — Rienow, Braman. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.