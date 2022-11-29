KANKAKEE — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team beat the Olivet Nazarene Junior Varsity on Monday 85-68.
Tyshay Epps had 16 points to lead the Jaguars, while Kendall Taylor had 14 points and six rebounds, Stephen Atkinson had 13 points, four steals and three assists and Terrence Ringo had 11 points.
The Jaguars will return to action on Thursday to play Southeastern Illinois Community College at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.