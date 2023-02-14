UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The University of Illinois men's basketball team still can't find a way to solve Penn State, especially Jalen Pickett.
Pickett scored a season-high 41 points, the first Penn State player with 40-plus points since 1961, and the Nittany Lions beat Illinois 93-81 on Tuesday night to end a four-game losing streak.
Pickett was 10-of-12 shooting with four 3-pointers in the first half, including reaching 2,000 career points on a 3 with 2:54 left. He finished 15 of 20 overall with five 3-pointers and had eight assists. He scored 46 points with Siena in a triple-overtime game against Quinnipiac on Feb. 17, 2019.
Pickett walked into two 3's to start the game and we let him get his rhythm," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I didn't say much to the team but go home and get ready for the next one because it is a helpless feeling when you don't put up a fight tonight."
"We gave him easy shots, but we changed our game plan," guard Terrance Shannon said. "They hit 10 3's in the first half. Pickett had a great game and took advantage of the defensive matchup. Our intensity and focus were just lackadaisical."
Pickett also had some rules to his side, according to Underwood.
"He can keep the ball for 20 seconds," Underwood said. "It is not the NBA with a five-second rule and he is impossible to guard. We went under him and we didn't try to close out. That wasn't us but I am not taking anything away from them."
Underwood also said that the defense that had been working for the Illini was not effective on Tuesday as the Nittany Lions swept the season series.
"There was some communication issues and there was some youth and inexperienced," Underwood said. "We tried to push up on (Andrew) Funk's screens, but you have to be vocal with that and we blew every one of them You pick your poison with this team either with 3's or Pickett in the post and we shot horrendously from 3 and that hurt as well."
That is why they are hard to guard and guard little guars. Do we put Jayden (Epps) or Sinciere (Harris) on (Myles) Dread because Funk is a great screener and they make a switch and they do as much guard and guard screening as anyone. We also had 20 missed shots and one offensive rebound in the first half and that doesn't work as well."
Shannon had 20 points to lead the Illini, while Coleman Hawkins and Jayden Epps each had 12 points and Matthew Mayer and Ty Rodgers each added 11 points.
The Illini are 17-8 and 8-6 in the Big Ten and has to prepare for Indiana on Saturday.
"Everyone in this league has gone through a moment and you can't dwell on it," Underwood said. "We have five games in nine days and we can't swell on it and we have to play harder."
"We have to get prepared for Indiana and we will play better against them," Shannon said. "It does surprise me, we have to stay level-headed and play one way against one team and another way against another. We can't dig a hole like we did in other games.
"We have no choice, even if we won, we have to put in behind us and get ready for Indiana. You can't swell on it and it is not like our season is over."
