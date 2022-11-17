CHAMPAIGN — With three official games against inferior opponents and a secret scrimmage against Kansas under their belts, the 19th-rated Illinois Fighting Illini are ready for their first big-time test this Friday in Las Vegas against the ninth-rated UCLA Bruins.
“Every game is just a basketball game,’’ said Illinois freshman Jayden Epps. “We have to keep doing us, playing how we play and continuing to get better at what we do.’’
The Fighting Illini will enter the Continental Tire Main Event with a 3-0 record after an impressive 103-65 victory over Monmouth Tuesday night before 13,772 at the State Farm Center.
Terrence Shannon Jr., a senior transfer from Texas Tech, had a career-high 30 points and eight rebounds in the Illinois victory, while Epps also had a career-high with 21 points.
It was quite the contrast from Friday’s victory, as the Illini shot a remarkable 76.7 percent (23-of-30) from the field in building a 63-33 halftime advantage.
“We didn’t shine at the beginning of the game last time as we started 1-for-18,’’ said Shannon noting his team’s shooting struggles against the Kangaroos. “I felt like we did a better job at the start of this game moving the ball, finding the open man, just playing within the flow of the offense.
“We showed improvement and showed how we can respond the next game.’’
That type of start would be a good game plan for Friday’s game against the Bruins, who are 3-0 after an 86-56 win over Norfolk State on Monday.
And being a good shooting team is something that Shannon says can be a staple for the Illini this season.
“We already knew from practices and the scrimmage against Kansas that we could shoot,’’ he said. “We just got off to a bad start in the last game. We weren’t moving the ball.
“This game (against Monmouth) gives us a lot of confidence going into the game against UCLA. We just have to keep moving the ball and flowing within the offense. Like coach says, the ball has energy.’’
The Illini ball movement was evident in the fact that they finished with 21 assists with freshman Skyy Clark dishing out a career best six.
“The ball had tremendous energy tonight, and it’s something that we have not had,’’ Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It doesn’t have to be perfect execution when you have energy, and we popped the ball around.
“I think we had one missed 2-point field goal in the first half. That’s pretty good.’’
But, how is that going to translate in the team’s first official game away from Champaign against a top-10 opponent?
“All in all, we got better in different segments in all of these three games, and now, on Friday night, we get a different challenge and play in one of the elite events in college basketball this year with all ranked teams, and all really good players, and really good coaches,’’ said Underwood as No. 5 Baylor faces No. 18 Baylor in Friday’s other contest in Las Vegas. Action continues on Sunday with the Friday’s losers playing in the consolation game, while the winners will play for the title.
While Epps became the seventh freshman in the Underwood era to score more than 20 points in a game, he is always quick to point out that the success of this Illinois team begins with defense.
“It’s just important for us to keep playing in the flow of the game, and just keep playing hard, and mostly playing defense,’’ he said. “And ultimately, that’s how we are going to win. Just playing defense, playing hard, playing together, keep moving the ball on offense, and just letting the game come to us — don’t force anything — and I feel like we’ll be good.’’
For Shannon, Monday’s game continued an impressive beginning to his Illini career.
In his first three game, the senior forward is averaging 22.7 points per contest and he is doing a great deal of his work at the free-throw line as Shannon has made 26-of-32 at the charity stripe.
“I’m either too strong for the opponent or too fast,’’ he said. “I just look to make contact and try to finish. I was talking to Coach Fletch (Adam Fletcher), last game, and I said, ‘I’m gonna try to lead the nation in fouls drawn and free throws.’ That’s my goal, and my teammates know when they get the ball out to me in transition, I’ll just go to work,’’
Andrew Ball came off the bench to score a team-high 13 for Monmouth, who fell to 0-3 with the loss, while Jack Collins had 12 in the losing effort.
Tipoff on Friday night is set for 8:30 p.m. (Central). The game can be seen on ESPNU and it can be heard on the Illini Sports Network including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
