DANVILLE — A little adversity is not always a bad thing, according to the Danville Area Community College men's basketball coach DaJuan Gouard.
On Saturday afternoon at the Dick Shockey Court, his Jaguars looked like they were going to cruise to their fourth straight victory, outscoring the Prairie State Pioneers 13-2 in the game's opening five minutes.
But the double-digit lead for DACC went away and Prairie State took a 36-34 lead late in the first half.
That wound up being the only lead of the game for the Pioneers as the Jaguars pulled away in the second half for an 84-66 victory.
"I like the fact that we didn't just blow them out of the water,'' Gouard said. "You don't learn anything from those kind of games, actually, you can develop bad habits.
"With us playing at Vincennes and South Suburban next week, we don't need any bad habits.''
So, what did DACC (4-1) learn from Saturday's contest?
"We started off strong, but we got too comfortable with that lead,'' said DACC sophomore Day'Len Davis-Williams, who finished with a team-high 19 points. "We laid down a little bit and they were a good scrappy team. They took advantage of that to get back into the game.
"We have a good group of guys that are good at fighting adversity. We are dogs, we like to go out and fight. At halftime, we got together and reminded ourselves to stay humble, remain calm and play our game.''
DACC opened the second half with a 10-0 run as the Jaguars scored on six straight possessions.
"We played with a different level of intensity to change the game at the start of the second half,'' Gouard said. "It was all about us. We got a double-digit lead and our guys quit playing hard. We quick closing out on shooters and we quit executing.
"In the second half, we got back to playing our style of basketball.''
Davis-Williams, an NJCAA All-American in 2021, had 13 points and five rebounds in the second half for the Jaguars. He was one of six players for DACC to score in double figures on Saturday.
"That is tremendous,'' said Davis-Williams. "That is how we should play every night. We have a group of guys that are all capable of scoring and playing good defense.
"Having that kind of diversity is going to make us hard to stop.''
Gouard admits that he thinks this team is capable of having four to five guys averaging in double figures this season.
"I think that is going to make us a very difficult team to defend,'' he said. "And it will makes things easier for us, because we don't have to count on our of two guys to have big scoring nights for us to win. We can just go with the flow of the game.''
Joining Davis-Williams in double figures on Saturday were Drew Reifsteck (14), Stephen Atkinson (12), Ahmoni Weston (11), Kendall Taylor (10) and Dameriz Merriweather (10).
Saturday's victory was the fourth in a row for DACC, which opened the season with a 69-60 loss to Lake Land but the Jaguars followed that win wins over Lewis & Clark (70-60) at Wabash Valley, at Wabash Valley (66-58) and at Illinois Valley (67-48).
"We learned a lot from the Lake Land game,'' Gouard said. "I think we were too anxious and too ready to play. We calmed down and then we won those two games at Wabash Valley. I think that gave them some confidence that we are continuing to build from.''
Up next for DACC is a game at Vincennes on Wednesday followed by a trip to South Suburban on Saturday.
