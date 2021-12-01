MEN’S BASKETBALL: Illinois Preview Box
Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Illinois Fighting Illini
Site — State Farm Center, Champaign
When — 6 p.m., Friday
Records — Rutgers 4-3 overall, 0-0 in the Big Ten. Illinois 5-2 overall, 0-0 in the Big Ten
Rankings — Neither team is rated in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll.
Television — ESPN2
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network including local stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous meetings — Illinois leads the all-time series with Rutgers 9-3, including a 90-68 triumph on March 12 at the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.
Last games — Rutgers defeated Clemson 74-64 on Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Illinois defeated Notre Dame 82-72 on Monday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Up Next — The Scarlet Knights will host the Purdue Boilermakers on Dec. 9. The Fighting Illini travel on Monday to play the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Projected starters — Rutgers: G Paul Mulcahy, 6-6, junior. G Caleb McConnell, 6-7, senior. G Ron Harper Jr., 6-6, senior. Forward Jaden Jones, 6-8, freshman. C Clifford Omoruyi, 6-11, sophomore. Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, super senior. G Alfonso Plummer, 6-1, graduate senior. G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, super senior. F Coleman Hawkins, 6-10, sophomore, C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, junior.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Points — Rutgers: Harper Jr. 16.1, Omoruyi 12.0, Geo Baker 11.2. Illinois: Cockburn 26.8, Plummer 13.9, Jacob Grandison 10.5.
Rebounds — Rutgers: Harper Jr. 9.0, Omoruyi 7.9, Mulcahy 5.3, McConnell 4.6. Illinois: Cockburn 9.5, Williams 7.0, Hawkins 6.3, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk 4.7.
Assists — Rutgers: Mulcahy 4.1, Baker 4.0, Harper Jr. 2.7. Illinois: Andre Curbelo 5.5, Frazier 3.0, Williams 2.9.
