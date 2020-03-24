CHARLESTON — Banged up and bruised.
That’s how former Danville standout Meg Burton has spent her first three seasons with the Eastern Illinois University softball team.
She dealt with a stress fracture in her spine during her freshman season, and then she had to overcome a broken foot — twice — before her sophomore season and the abbreviated season that was cut short by the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
“I had just gotten cleared a week before our season started,’’ said Burton, who has started 101 games for the Panthers. “I was just really getting into the swing of things when our season got cancelled. Now, I get to have a full season off.’’
Admittedly, Burton, who admits that she is going crazy with social distancing, believes this could turnout to be a blessing for the 5-foot-7 shortstop.
“I’ve been playing sports since I was 6 years old, so I’m kind of lost right now with nothing to play,’’ she said. “Sports has always been an outlet for me. I could always go pick up a basketball or pick up a softball when I had nothing to do. I’ve never really had any time off.
“Considering all of the injuries that I’ve dealt with in college, maybe this is the best thing for me. Hopefully, this is when I can really focus on getting stronger and healthier.’’
After playing through the stress fracture during her freshman season, Burton knew she needed to get stronger.
“That’s an injury that I will be living with for the rest of my life, but I knew I had to strengthen my core,’’ said Burton, who started working out with Murad Abbed. “When I got to college, everyone here was bigger, faster and stronger than I was. I wasn’t prepared for that.’’
In spite of all of her injury troubles, Burton has a .301 career batting average with the Panthers.
“I credit all of that to my family and the work ethic they instilled in me,’’ said Burton, the 2017 Commercial-News Player of the Year. “My parents (Cindy and Scott Burton) were the ones that showed not only me, but my brothers (Tyler and Cody) what it meant to work hard. Our family doesn’t know anything else, but giving it all you got.
“And being the youngest one, I always had to work a little harder to keep up with Tyler and Cody.’’
While that trait can definitely be seen on the softball field, it’s also front and center when you look at Burton’s educational career as she will graduate in just seven semesters with a degree in kinesiology and sport studies with an emphasis on teacher education.
“You are not allowed to do your student-teaching in the same semester that you are competing,’’ Burton said. “So, I really challenged myself to get everything done early so that I could do my student-teaching in the fall semester and play in the spring.’’
So, what happens now, that she is going to granted an extra year of eligibility?
“My plan is to do my student-teaching in the fall,’’ said Burton, who will do that at Charleston High School. “And then I will start working on my masters in the spring. Now, with the extra year, I plan to finish my masters and get it paid for by playing softball in what will be my senior year of eligibility.
“I know that this whole situation is very painful for everyone and I see all of the negatives, but I trying to turn it into a positive for me.’’
Right now, the biggest challenge is trying to keep herself in softball form.
“Our strength coach just sent us some workout plans and I went for a run today in the neighborhood,’’ she said. “The toughest part is finding somewhere to hit. There are only a few indoor places and being a broke college student, I can’t really afford them. So, I’m just going to wait for it warm-up and then go to the cages at Winterview. At least, I can hit off a tee up there.’’
Just doing something is better than nothing for Burton.
