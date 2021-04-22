DANVILLE — With a new program in its first season of tournament play, the Danville Area Community College women’s golf team may not have been expecting a major highlight thie season.
But with freshman Mackenzie McCoy making the NJCAA National Championship meet on Tuesday, Lady Jaguars coach Debbie Toler said it was a great surprise.
“It is pretty amazing and we are thrilled she did that and I’m thrilled that she decided to go to DACC,” Toler said. “I talked to her father a couple of years ago and the Danville Country Club and I asked what her plans were, she was thinking about going to Kentucky. But then she called me and said that if you are looking for golfers, I am interested and she went to DACC and we are really pleased. This is our first season to have a season and get the chance to go to regionals and it is exciting.”
McCoy, who is from Savoy, has family ties in Danville and was ready to go to Kentucky for school until she found her drive to play golf again.
“I was originally going to the University of Kentucky, but my brother is a year younger than me and he was practicing and getting ready for his fall season. I would go out and play with him and I realized that I missed playing,” McCoy said. “I decided to look around for places that could use a golfer. My dad and coach Toler are friends and that is how I ended up here.”
The regional took place at Crab Orchard Golf Club in Carterville and included DACC, Rend Lake and John A. Logan.
John A. Logan won the team title, leaving five spots for individual qualifiers to make nationals. McCoy’s score of 178 was fifth overall and was the second-lowest individual score to qualify.
“It was really exciting, I have never played in a regional tournament, so it was great to go out there and play and to get the opportunity to play and it was really exciting to make it,” McCoy said. “I would have liked to play a little better but I did enough to go.”
McCoy has been in the top five individually in every event the Lady Jaguars have been so far this season, a constant in a season of craziness for the young program.
“I have really enjoyed it,” McCoy said. “Last year, it was just the three of us, but this year, I have enjoyed it a lot because we have a group of five and a team score. Even though we have had the Covid, I enjoyed playing.”
“It has been crazy because we have a fall and spring season, we had a few more tournaments in the fall and in the spring, it was a matter of finding tournaments to actually play in because we have to set our own schedules and the NCAA teams that we could go in had Covid restrictions that made it tough to go, so we were scrambling and we played some dual meets,” Toler said. “With my position as coach, it was very new and the weather got a bunch of tournaments cancelled, so the girls did not play as many tournaments that I wanted them to.”
Toler said that McCoy’s hard work is the reason that she is in the position that she is in now.
“She works on her golf game and takes pride in her golf game,” Toler said. “Her family all golf and she works on her chipping and putting and all aspects for the game very well, so she has worked on her game the last few years and have played in prep tournaments in high school. She does not just put her golf clubs up when the season is over, she is always working on her game.”
The nationals will be at the Plantation Bay Golf Country Club in Ormond, Fla. from May 10-13 and with it brings new challenges that McCoy is ready to take.
Because of the nationals being in the middle of May, our regional had to be early, so it has been just a part of this crazy season,” Toler said. “We have one practice round and four rounds to play, so she is getting ready to play four days of solid golf, but she is up for the challenge and I know she is.”
“I am really excited about it,” McCoy said. “It’s definitely something I never had experience on. I am going to practice and the course looks like it is nice and challenging, but it is new and I am looking forward to playing there.”
