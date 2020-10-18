CHAMPAIGN — Schlarman Academy girls tennis and freshman Maya Jenny had a solid finish to their inaugural season.
Jenny bounced back from a semifinal loss to top-seeded and eventual sectional champion Maddy Swisher (6-1, 6-4) to beat Champaign Central's Alexis Jones 6-2, 6-3 to claim third place.
Normally, the top-four finish for Jenny would have secured her a berth in the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament next weekend in the Chicago suburbs. But in the COVID-19 pandemic season of 2020, Jenny will see her first season of high school tennis end at the sectional level.
With the wins by Jenny, Schlarman Academy finishes seventh in the 11-team sectional with 7 points. Champaign St. Thomas More, which had both the singles champion and the doubles champion on Saturday, won the sectional title with 28 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.