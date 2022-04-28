JAMAICA — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team scored four runs in the first inning and went from there to hold off Salt Fork 6-4 on Wednesday.
Garrett Huls had two hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Owen Miller had two RBIs, Amani Stanford had two hits and one RBI and Tuff Elson had two hits.
Hayden Chew had two hits and a RBI for the Storm, while Deegan Albert had a RBI and Derrick Richards had two hits.
BHRA will play Milford on Friday, while Salt Fork will play Westville on Friday.
The Blue Devils were coming off a 8-7 win over Westville on Tuesday. Drake Nelson had three hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Miller had three hits and a RBI, Elson had a home run and Huls, Chaz Dubois and Enrique Rangel each had one RBI.
Salt Fork was coming off a win over Milford on Tuesday to complete a game that was suspended on April 8.
Derrick Richards had the game-winning RBI in the seventh for the Storm after Blake Hettmansberger tied the game with a fielder's choice. Hayden Prunkard had two hits and three RBIs for Salt Fork, while Deegan Albert had two hits.
St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Westville 2
WESTVILLE — The Tigers lost their second straight game as they fell to the Spartans.
Landen Haurez had two hits and a RBI for Westville, while Bryce Burnett had a RBI.
Westville lost to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8-7 on Tuesday. Kamden Maddox had two RBIs for the Tigers, while Ethan McMasters and Haurez each had two hits and a RBI and Drew Wichtowski had one RBI.
Paris 5, Oakwood 2
OAKWOOD — The Comets took a 2-0 lead, but Paris rallied to win.
Matthew Miller and Bryson Myers each had one RBI while Dalton Hobick had two hits for Oakwood, who was coming off a 22-2 win over North Vermillion on Tuesday.
Myers had four RBIs for the Comets, while Miller had three RBIs, Loudyn Hughes and Josh Ruch each had two RBIs, Hobick, Grant Powell, Josh Young and Bryson Marcinko each had two hits and a RBI and Travis Tiernan added one RBI.
Cameron Cheuvront had a RBI for North Vermillion, while Brody Rice had two hits.
Hoopeston Area 13, St. Anne 3
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area baseball team easily beat St. Anne 13-3 on Tuesday.
Derek Drayer had two hits with five RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Ben Brown had tow hits and four RBIs, Keygan Field had two hits with a RBI and two stolen bases, Ryker Small had a RBI and two stolen bases, Grant Morgan had two hits and two stolen bases and Nick Hofer had a solo home run.
Ethan Steiner got the win for Hoopeston Area, who is 9-13.
Seeger 24. Frontier 1
CHALMERS, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team had 18 hits as they beat Frontier 24-1 in five innings.
Drew Holland had four hits and five RBIs for the Patriots, while Jace Ware had four RBIs, Matt Taylor had three hits and three RBIs, Noah Stephen had two hits and three RBIs, Christian Holland and Nick Turner each had two RBIs, Caleb Edwards had three hits and a RBI and Peyton Reynolds had a RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
Danville 12, Rantoul 0
RANTOUL — Danville softball pitcher Saige Keller pitched a no-hitter as the Vikings beat Rantoul 12-0 in five innings.
Kaleah Bellik had three hits with two RBIs for Danville, while Karli Johnson had two hits and two RBIs with a diving catch to save the no-hitter in the fourth, Lily McKiernan had three RBIs and Emmalee Trover had a RBI.
Westville 3, BHRA 1
WESTVILLE — In a pitching battle between the Westville and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball teams, it was the Trojans who prevailed with a 3-1 win on Tuesday.
Lani Gondzur got the win on the mound for Westville with two strikeouts and allowed only one hit in 5 1/3 innings with Abby Sabalaskey picking up the last 1 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.
Raeghan Dickison took the loss for the Blue Devils, giving up three runs in the first inning before Krislynn Kizer took over and did not give up a run.
Rylee Jones had two RBIs, while Gondzur had one RBI for the Tigers, who lost to St. Joseph-Ogden 11-1 on Wednesday.
LeRoy 13, Hoopeston Area 2
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area softball team lost 13-2 to LeRoy on Tuesday.
Maddie Barnes had two hits with a double for the Cornjerkers, while Macy Warner had a RBI.
N. Vermillion 17, Oakwood 9
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion softball team scored seven runs in the first inning and went from there to beat Oakwood 17-9 on Tuesday.
Jenna Bailey had four RBIs for the Falcons, while Ava Martin had two RBIs, Alexi Brink had three hits and one RBI, Addi Burns and Tera Thompson had two hits and a RBI, Cami Pearman and Olivia Baker each had one RBI and Callie Naylor had three hits.
Savannah Nevitt and Samanthan Dunavan each had two hits and two RBIs for the Comets, while Karsen Rupp and Alania Rothwell each had two hits and one RBI.
A-P 10, Watseka 9
WATSEKA — Denley Heller hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh as the Armstrong-Potomac softball team beat Watseka 10-9.
Heller had two home runs and three RBIs and got the win on the mound as the Trojans held off a late Warriors' run which saw them load the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh.
Faith Cline had four hits for the Trojans, while Brynn Spenser had three hits and two RBIs and Carlyn Crozier had three hits with a home run and RBI.
C-Westfield 20, Salt Fork 5
CATLIN — The Salt Fork softball team could not get untracked on Tuesday as the Storm lost to Casey-Westfield 20-5 in four innings.
Brynlee Keeran had a home run and three RBIs for Salt Fork, while Kendyl Hurt had a two-RBI doubles and Ava Benjamin had two hits.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Danville 2, Urbana 2
DANVILLE — Ava Towne had two goals as the Vikings settled for a draw with the Tigers.
Josie Hotsinpiller and Kedzie Griffin each had a assist for Danville, while Aniya Parker had 13 saves. The Vikings are 4-9-2 and 2-2-1 in the Big 12 Conference.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fountain Central 5, Southmont 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez each won in singles as the Mustangs beat the Mounties.
The doubles teams of Emily Jimenez-Hannah Prickett and Marylee Muniz and Kendall Eberly all won for Fountain Central, who is 9-1 and will play Attica on Friday.
Covington 5, Attica 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team shut out Attica 5-0 on Tuesday.
Peyton Brown, Cora Reynolds and Halle Grady each won in singles for Covington, while the doubles teams of Emma Taylor and Karsyn Engle and Addison Streuer and Isabella Lynch also won.
The Trojans are 3-2 and 3-1 in the Wabash River Conference.
PREP BOYS TRACK
Danville boys fourth at Rantoul
RANTOUL — The Danville boys track team took fourth in a meet at Rantoul with Champaign Centennial, Rantoul, Charleston and St. Thomas More.
Matthew Thomas won the 110 hurdles (16.32 seconds), 300 hurdles (45.76) and the pole vault (3.60m) for the Vikings, while Semaj Taylor won the shot put (13.21m) and the 3,200 relay team won 9:38.
PerSirus Menfield was second in the high jump (5-6), Ronald Poke was second in the 100 meter dash (11.97), Davari Boyd was third in the long jump (6.18m) and DePrince Clark was fourth in the triple jump (10.24m).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Rhodes signs with Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green added another piece tot he puzzle from her time at Dayton.
Kam'Ren Rhodes, a standout from Chandler, Ariz., signed with Illinois on Wednesday after committing to Dayton with Green as coach.
Rhodes is the fourth player to sign with Illinois since Green took over the reins of the Fighting Illini program on March 21, joining UD transfers Makira Cook and Brynn Shoup-Hill and NC State transfer Genesis Bryant.
