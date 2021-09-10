NASHVILLE, TN. — The first week of the NFL season will be one that Justin March-Lillard will be looking at closely.
After being released from the Tennessee Titans this week, the Danville native will be hoping that a team will be ready for him for Week 2.
March-Lillard was making moves as a linebacker for the Titans in preseason before catching Covid.
“Toward the end, I ended up getting Covid for two weeks, so I didn’t have the chance to finish what I started there as a linebacker and getting the reps, so they released me off of Covid IR when I healed up,” March-Lillard said. “I was doing good and getting good feedback. Everything was going well, but unfortunately, having to sit out and following the protocol slowed me down and it was just part of the process.”
March-Lillard was days away from being called fully vaccinated by the team before coming down with Covid. According to the NFL protocol, March-Lillard had to be out for 10 days and it cost him some preseason action.
“At the time I wasn’t considered fully vaccinated because I had six days before I was considered vaccinated and if you are in that window between shots, the protocol is longer and I was in that window and I was a week before being considered fully vaccinated,” March-Lillard said. “It was timing, because I had good feedback on how I played but I wasn’t fully available when they were doing roster cutdowns. They released me a few days ago and teams are in preparation for Game 1, so I am waiting on the next opportunity to come around. “
With teams prepping for their first games of the season, March-Lillard said that it is impossible to join a team this week, but is confident that he will get a call from a team sooner than later.
“Most teams don’t put in someone without getting them in with their team and their preparation,” March-Lillard said. “My agent is going to see what team is available and what fit and what teams that I am looking for. It is tough to rush it during the week. It is part of the process and I trust my agent and he has brought me that far, so I am preparing on my end, just lifting and running and waiting for a call for a team to fly me out.”
March-Lillard is entering his seventh season and while he will be happy on any team to continue his career, a chance to play close to home with either the Chicago Bears or Indianapolis Colts would be an amazing chapter in his story.
“If I could be close to home at this part of my career — that would be awesome,” March-Lillard said. “I am excited for what will happen in the story and I am looking forward to whatever it will be and who will call and I will try to get back under the lights.”
