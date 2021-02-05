For the past few weeks, Mike Chappell has been asking the same question to those who coached or played with Peyton Manning.
“When did you know you were looking at a Hall of Famer?”
Only one man – 82-year-old Tom Moore, who was the quarterback’s first offensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts and will coach Tom Brady in the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday – said right from the start.
For nearly everybody else, the answer fell somewhere else along the spectrum of Manning’s 18-year career with the Colts and Denver Broncos.
Chappell, who served as sports editor for the Anderson Daily Bulletin for 10 years in the 1970s and ’80s, has covered the Colts since they moved to Indianapolis in 1984. He ranks the “Monday Night Football” comeback against the Bucs in 2003 as perhaps the most remarkable game he’s ever covered.
Manning threw for 386 yards and two touchdowns that night, rallying the Colts from a 35-14 deficit with just 6:42 remaining in the fourth quarter for a 38-35 victory in overtime. That was a special performance, and it might be the night Chappell started envisioning the quarterback’s bust being on permanent display in Canton, Ohio.
But it was a different prime time game – one in which Manning threw six interceptions and lost — that might have finally cemented the thought in Chappell’s mind.
In 2007, the Colts went into a “Sunday Night Football” battle at San Diego without Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison and All-Pro tight end Dallas Clark. They lost All-Pro defensive end Dwight Freeney and starting offensive linemen Charlie Johnson and Ryan Diem to injury during the contest.
Chargers running back Darren Sproles returned both a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns in the first quarter, Manning threw five picks in the first half and Indianapolis fell behind 23-0.
Manning turned to his lone remaining reliable target – All-Pro wide receiver Reggie Wayne, who finished with 10 catches for 140 yards – and nearly led the Colts all the way back. Adam Vinatieri missed a pair of field goals – including one to take the lead in the final period – and Indianapolis fell 23-21.
“It showed you how special he was and how you can’t ever count yourself out of the game if he’s your quarterback,” Chappell said. “Peyton was that rare player who could do that year after year after year.”
Chappell remembers a recent conversation with former Indianapolis linebacker Cato June. He played with Manning for four seasons in the Circle City and never had a regular season record worse than 12-4.
The Colts set an NFL record with seven straight 12-win seasons between 2003 and 2009. That string was snapped with a 10-6 record in 2010, and Manning missed the 2011 season after neck surgery. He returned in 2012 with three straight seasons of at least 12 wins with the Broncos. In 2015, he started just nine regular-season games – winning seven – then went out as a champion with a victory in Super Bowl 50.
The fact he’ll be one of the five players announced Saturday as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was never in doubt.
Manning had just two losing seasons during his career – the last in 2001 – and he changed the way football is viewed in Indiana. His PeyBack Foundation helped provide new fields for high schools across Indianapolis and provided an annual early season stage for schools from across the state first at the RCA Dome and later at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Kids who had grown up emulating Steve Alford, Larry Bird or Reggie Miller in their driveways began picking up a football and throwing it around the backyard in the fall. Colts jerseys became so ubiquitous, it was almost an official city uniform code.
When the Super Bowl came to Indiana in February 2012, there were so many Indianapolis jerseys being worn downtown visiting media wondered whether the populace was aware the home team wasn’t playing in the game.
If Manning had been healthy, it would have been a distinct possibility.
From the time head coach Tony Dungy arrived to team with the generational quarterback in 2002, winning became almost perfunctory. It was a given Manning would throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns each week, and odds were that would be enough to put the Colts on the right side of the scoreboard.
“You knew at some point early on this guy was a cut above,” Chappell said.
Manning’s first start came against a childhood hero – Dan Marino. The former Miami Dolphins star was Manning’s favorite player aside from his father, Archie.
The kid threw for 302 yards and one touchdown against his idol. But he also threw three picks and was sacked four times in a 24-15 loss.
That’s how much of the 1998 season went for the celebrated rookie. He set a first-year record with 26 touchdown passes but also led the league with 28 interceptions for a team that finished 3-13.
It didn’t take long to realize two important things: Manning was a fast learner, and he hated losing. His detailed preparation work is infamous.
While other players used the Pro Bowl to vacation with their families and enjoy the Hawaiian islands, Manning saw it as an opportunity to pick opponents’ brains. Any detail that could help him make a play the next Sunday was worth whatever effort it took to obtain it.
Current Colts radio analyst Rick Venturi was a defensive coach in the NFL for 27 years from 1982 to 2008. He coached in the NFC with the New Orleans Saints and St. Louis Rams during Manning’s career and didn’t see the quarterback across the field often.
Which was just as well in his mind.
“It was a monster getting ready (to face him),” Venturi said. “His command at the line of scrimmage and ability to make subtle adjustments with receivers made it difficult. You worried so much about concealment — you could outsmart yourself. We beat him in his rookie year and then never touched him again. Phenomenal player surrounded by three Hall of Fame skilled guys.”
Harrison already is in the Hall, and running back Edgerrin James joined him as part of the Class of 2020. And the hope is Wayne – a finalist in each of the past two years – could join the party as soon as Saturday.
But this is Manning’s time in the spotlight.
Chappell has fought some long, hard battles on the Colts behalf in the Hall of Fame selection meetings. Manning’s candidacy offered a welcome breather.
“There’s no discussion. There’s no nothing,” Chappell said of his argument. “If I have to explain to you why Peyton Manning should be in the Hall of Fame, then what are you doing in this room? What are you doing on this Zoom call?”
Chappell said he stood up, said Manning’s name and dropped the metaphorical mic.
The hardest part of covering Manning’s legendary career might have been remembering not to take it for granted.
“This isn’t normal. Appreciate this folks,” Chappell said of his mantra during the Manning years. “It was special, and if you weren’t careful, you could sort of get numb to it. … When the Colts released him in 2012, he could have walked away then and been a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.