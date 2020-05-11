INDIANAPOLIS – There’s little use in grading the 2020 draft class.
We can judge how well the Indianapolis Colts filled their needs and assign merit to those picks based on draft rankings, but it’ll take awhile for the true value of each pick to play out on the field. Conventional wisdom holds that time frame is roughly three to five years.
So CNHI Sports Indiana’s annual draft grading project has returned for Year 2. First up is the 2017 draft, which was Chris Ballard’s first in charge.
It was a hit-and-miss affair, with the early rounds proving to be particularly rocky.
Here’s a look back at the Colts’ draft class from three years ago:
Round 1, Pick 15: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
Grade: B-
Summary: There was much rejoicing when Hooker slid out of the top 10 and fell into Indy’s lap in the middle of the first round. Ballard’s first pick set the table for his tenure, just not necessarily in the way many expected.
Hooker has undeniable talent but has struggled to stay on the field. Injuries cost him 14 games over his first three seasons, and he’s yet to fulfill his vast potential. The same is true of a talented Colts roster that has been racked by injuries and other off-field maladies while making just one playoff appearance with Ballard in charge.
The Colts declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Hooker’s rookie contract last week, making 2020 a make or break season for the former Buckeyes star.
Round 2, Pick 46: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
Grade: C-
Summary: Projected as a potential first-round pick, the Colts stopped Wilson’s fall midway through the second round. A physical corner, he soon became miscast in new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 scheme in 2018.
For whatever reason, Wilson never found a consistent role and fell out of favor with two different coaching staffs. He played in 29 games with 10 starts over three seasons and produced two interceptions and eight pass breakups before being traded to the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick on the final day of the draft last month.
Round 3, Pick 80: Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio
Grade: D
Summary: Ballard’s first stab at filling the much-needed pass-rush role went badly awry. Basham never clicked with the new coaching staff in 2018 and played in just one game that season before being waived in October. The New York Jets signed him a day later, and he’s played in 26 games with three starts over the past year-and-a-half.
His Indianapolis career produced no starts in 16 appearances and just two sacks – both coming in his rookie year.
Round 4, Pick 121: Trade
Grade: N/A
Summary: In Ballard’s first draft-day deal he sent this pick to the San Francisco 49ers for fourth- (No. 143) and fifth-round (161) compensation. We’ll get to those picks soon.
The Niners took Utah running back Joe Williams in this slot. He never appeared in a regular-season game before being cut in September 2018.
Round 4, Pick 137: Zach Banner, OT, Southern Cal
Grade: F
Summary: The bounty in the Dwayne Allen trade, Ballard immediately regretted this pick after turning in the card. The Colts also sent the 200th overall pick to New England in the deal.
Banner was cut before the regular season began and never played a meaningful down in Indianapolis. To his credit, he has carved out a solid role with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he made 14 appearances and one start last season.
Round 4, Pick 143: Marlon Mack, RB, South Florida
Grade: B+
Summary: The first pick from the trade back with the Niners is arguably Ballard’s best selection in this class. After a year of apprenticeship under legendary Frank Gore, Mack has skirted close to Pro Bowl consideration.
Health has been a slight concern (he’s missed eight games through his first three seasons), but Mack has made 22 starts and racked up 2,357 yards and 20 TDs. He’s coming off his first 1,000-yard season but will be pushed in 2020 by second-round pick Jonathan Taylor.
Round 4, Pick 144: Grover Stewart, DT, Albany State
Grade: C+
Summary: The final pick of the fourth round, Stewart became a regular with 13 starts in 2019. He’s appeared in 46 games with 14 starts overall and racked up 70 career tackles (eight for loss) with three sacks and 10 quarterback hits.
The question now is whether he can continue that momentum. The additions of free agents DeForest Buckner and Sheldon Day increase the difficulty in earning starts at defensive tackle for 2020.
Round 5, Pick 158: Nate Hairston, CB, Temple
Grade: C-
Summary: Hairston broke strongly out of the gate with 11 starts in his first two seasons, but he managed just one interception and six pass breakups before being dealt to the Jets last summer.
Hairston made six starts in 11 games with New York last year and has two career interceptions and nine pass breakups.
Round 5, Pick 161: Anthony Walker Jr., LB, Northwestern
Grade: B+
Summary: The Colts completed the trade with the Niners – and this draft class – with another pick in contention to be the best of the bunch.
Walker emerged as a full-time starter in Year 2 and has grown into an excellent complement to All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard. He was the team’s leading tackler with 124 stops in 2019, and Walker has recorded 251 tackles (17 for loss), 3.5 sacks and two interceptions in his first three NFL seasons.
Round 6, Pick 200: Trade
Grade: N/A
Summary: Part of the Allen deal with New England, the Patriots flipped the pick to the Tennessee Titans who in turn traded it to the New York Giants. Big Blue selected Pittsburgh offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty, who has spent time with six teams. His only career start – and regular season appearance – came with the Giants during his rookie year.
Round 7, Pick 233: Trade
Grade: N/A
Summary: This selection was dealt by Ryan Grigson to the Cleveland Browns for defensive tackle Billy Wynn in 2015. Winn made six tackles over 12 appearances with three starts for the Colts in 2015.
The Browns traded the pick to the Carolina Panthers who used it to select Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker. He never made a regular-season appearance for the Panthers but won a Super Bowl last year with the Kansas City Chiefs and has 426 career points while making 89.7% of his field goal attempts.
EXTRA CREDIT
The Colts signed two notable undrafted free agents in 2017.
Eastern Michigan offensive tackle Andrew Wylie (D-) was on the practice squad through September before being cut and claimed by the Browns. He landed with the Chiefs in 2018 and has made 21 starts over two seasons in Kansas City, including 11 at left guard for last year’s Super Bowl champions.
Hawaii punter Rigoberto Sanchez (B+) was the final gift to the franchise from former special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, who strongly encouraged the signing. Sanchez won a training camp competition against veteran Jeff Locke, signed an extension last year and has averaged 45.1 yards per attempt in three NFL seasons.
OVERALL GRADE: C
Hall of Famer and former Colts personnel boss Bill Polian said any draft in which a team uncovers two or three starters is a good draft. With Hooker, Mack and Walker, Ballard met that standard in his first go-around. Stewart also has spent a season as a starter, and Sanchez was discovered in college free agency.
But early round misses – especially on Wilson and Basham – and the early dismissal of Banner keep the draft from moving into the “win” category.
Hooker will have much to say about the future performance of this class. If he reaches his ceiling and signs an extension, this draft could be more fondly remembered. If 2020 proves to be the safety’s final season with the team, it will be another miss in a class with more than its share of that category already.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.