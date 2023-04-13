ATLANTA — Last week, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product Dylan Dodd picked up his first Major League Baseball win.
On Tuesday, Dodd was optioned from the Atlanta Braves to the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers after his first major league loss on Sunday against the San Diego Padres.
Dodd pitched 4 1/2 innings against the Padres and gave up 10 hits and seven runs in an 10-2 defeat that finished a sweep of the Braves.
He had one walk and three strikeouts and depended more on fastballs instead of a mix that he had against the St. Louis Cardinals in his first game.
“I obviously didn’t pitch the way I wanted to,” Dodd said. “I was kind of really searching for another pitch other than the fastball. I started to show the changeup later in the game and thought that was something I should have turned to earlier once I realized the slider wasn’t very good for me today.”
“I didn’t think (Dodd’s slider) was very good tonight, honestly,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “But that’s when you’re going to have to realize that you may have to get something else going. That’s part of the learning process.”
In his first major league game last week, Dodd had three strikeouts and gave up six hits as the Braves beat the Cardinals 4-1.
Dodd was optioned as Braves pitcher Kyle Wright finished his rehab assignment in Gwinnett.
Dodd will pitch for the Stripers today against the Memphis Redbirds.
