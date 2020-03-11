SPRINGFIELD — Storybook seasons are supposed to have magical endings where the heroes accomplish something that has never been done before.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Drew Reifsteck nearly filled that role on Tuesday night.
The 5-10 guard scored a game-high 22 points, dished out seven assists and recorded four steals, but his magical attempt of a game-tying 3-pointer with his left-hand while sitting on the court was just barely off the mark.
“That was just a gamer shot,’’ said Reifsteck. “It’s one that you might have shot for fun during practice, but I had never practice that.’’
And when senior Kaj Stanford had his tradition 3-point attempt come up short in the final second of Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Super-Sectional at Illinois-Springfield, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin had suffered its first loss with a 59-56 defeat at the hands of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.
“Heartbreaking,’’ said Reifsteck. “We were so close to reaching our goal. Coming up that short is hard.’’
With the victory, the SHG Cyclones (23-13) will advance to its first-ever state tournament this Friday at Carver Arena in Peoria, while the Blue Devils finish their historical season at 34-1.
“It’s been a great ride and a great season,’’ said Bis-Henn/Ross-Al coach Gary Tidwell, who credited all three of his seniors, Reifsteck, Stanford and Avery McConkey. “They have set a standard for the future of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin basketball.’’
But, just how impressive was Reifsteck on this big stage?
“That No. 3, I don’t know his name, was a really good player and their team was scrappy,’’ said SHG senior Kyle Ingram, whose two free throws with 7.5 seconds gave the Cyclones a 59-56 advantage. “I knew I was going to knock those down. That’s what it’s all about. I knew when I made those, we were going to win this game.’’
But even Ingram had second thoughts when Reifsteck took a pass from Mason Hackman, raced over halfcourt, and made a move to get open for a potential game-tying 3-pointer. Instead, Reifsteck, who seemingly dances past defenders on the floor, had his feet slip out from under him.
With no timeouts and a few SHG defenders closing in, Reifsteck attempted his left-handed shot from floor of the court.
“When that went up, holy smokes, it looked really good,’’ Ingram admitted.
Reifsteck, who had somewhat of a limited view, admitted that for a brief moment that he started thinking about going into overtime.
“It was just a desperation shot,’’ Reifsteck said. “For a second, I thought it was going in. But when it didn’t, I thought it was over.
“But, we got another chance.’’
That’s because the ball went off a Cyclone defender before landing out of bounds.
The Blue Devils ran one of their normal out-of-bounds plays and Stanford came open for a 3-pointer in the final second. His shot was just short.
“It didn’t surprise me that Drew got off that shot. He is a competitor. He just finds a way,’’ Tidwell said. “And Kaj got a pretty good look.
“We gave our best effort. Our kids have nothing to be ashamed of.’’
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al, who led for most of the first half including taking a 26-24 lead into locker room at halftime, was ultimately done in by the size and athleticism of SHG.
The Cyclones finished with 16 offensive rebounds and they scored 13 of their 59 points on second-chance opportunities.
“We had a hard time going and get the basketball,’’ Tidwell said. “Their athleticism took over.’’
Even when Bis-Henn/Ross-Al players were in position to box out, the Cyclones used their strength to push the smaller Blue Devils under the basket.
“I think that comes from them being a football school, and being in the weight room all of the time,’’ Reifsteck said. “They did a great job of attacking the glass and finishing at the rim.’’
So, how did Bis-Henn/Ross-Al compete so well against SHG? The Blue Devils actually took the lead three times in the fourth quarter after trailing 44-39 at the end of the third quarter.
“We used our quickness to attack the rim off the dribble,’’ Reifsteck. “And then we were able to get open shots from the outside with Elijah (Tidwell) and Avery.
“We were just being gritty.’’
Following Reifsteck in scoring for Bis-Henn/Ross-Al was Tidwell with 15, while McConkey had 10.
Ingram was the leading scorer for Sacred Heart-Griffin with 18, while Isaiah Thompson and Jake Hamilton chipped in with 14 each.
