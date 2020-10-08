DANVILLE — Last year at this time, the Danville Area Community College women’s golf program was just getting it start under first-year coach Debbie Toler.
Mackenzie McCoy, a standout recruit for the Lady Jaguars from Champaign Central, capped her first collegiate fall season with a second-place finish in the Danville Area Community College Fall Invitational.
Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, McCoy and the DACC women’s golf team didn’t get a chance to compete during the spring season.
On Wednesday, the Lady Jaguars completed their second fall season with the DACC Fall Invitational at the Danville Country Club and the progress of the program is very evident.
McCoy claimed her third individual title with a 12-over 84 and it’s her second title this week as she also won at the Carl Sandburg Classic on Sunday.
“It’s been an interesting fall,’’ McCoy said. “We have been fortunate to play in tournaments, this was our fifth one this fall. It’s been different, but we are lucky to have a fall season.’’
Things didn’t start out very well for McCoy, who had some issues with her driver.
“I’m not mad overall, because I was able to pull it together and end the round well,’’ McCoy said. “Having some friends and my family here today motivated me a little bit and I was able to figure out what I was doing wrong.’’
According to McCoy, the driver problems have been a recurring issue even if she has those three collegiate titles in five tournaments.
“I’ve actually played well in most of the tournaments, but it’s not as well as I would have liked to play,’’ she admitted.
One major difference this fall for the Lady Jaguars is the fact that they now have enough players for a team score.
“It’s been great to have a fall season and it’s great to six girls playing — a full team,’’ said Toler, who only had three girls last fall. “The girls have been working really hard. This was a good fall season, and now we will start thinking about the spring season.’’
In college golf, the major events like the Region 24 Tournament and the National Tournament are held in the spring semester.
“I’m looking forward to the spring, because we didn’t get one last year,’’ McCoy said. “And it will be good because we have a full team this year.’’
Toler admitted that this fall season has been critical as some of the Lady Jaguars didn’t spend much time during the pandemic working on their games.
“We have used this time to get them back into the swing of things,’’ said Toler.
Allison Tucker, the former Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin player, was unable to finish all 18 holes on Wednesday as she suffered a lower leg injury.
“We’ve had some injuries,’’ Toler said. “You wouldn’t think that would happen in golf, but we’ve had a few players that will need the offseason to recuperate from their injuries.’’
Freshman Corinne Moore, who took second on Sunday in the Carl Sandburg Classic with a round of 95, finished seventh on Wednesday with a round of 108, while Joie Sollers and Alyssa Yarden of DACC tied for 11th with rounds of 127.
