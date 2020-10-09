CHAMPAIGN — Movies seem to have played a big role in the life of Illinois junior tight end Luke Ford.
His wardrobe for Thursday’s Zoom meeting with reporters was inspired by Tony Stark, the fictional superhero appearing in both American comic books published by Marvel Comics and appearing in the Iron Man film franchise.
“I love Hawaiian shirts. I always wear Hawaiian shirts,’’ said Ford, claiming he was wearing his outfit because he watched ‘Iron Man 1’ on Wednesday.
And when it comes to his style of play on the field, which has been described as aggressive, Ford says that started because of the movie “The Waterboy” which is a film where Adam Sandler goes from being water boy to a collegiate linebacker known for his big hits on the field.
“Honestly, I got my style of play from that film,’’ Ford said. “I was a little scrawny dude, probably 160 pounds soaking wet during freshman year of high school or maybe 150. I watched ‘The Waterboy’ and I was like I’m going to go head first as fast as I can into this guy and see what happens.
“I started growing, gaining weight and getting stronger. It made it a little easier to play that way.’’
While those movies have served as inspiration, they also prove to be a glimpse inside of Ford. He describes himself as a carefree, low-stress type of guy.
That demeanor has served Ford well over the past few years as he went from Carterville High School, where he was the top-rated high school recruit in the state, to the University of Georgia where he played one season with the Bulldogs. Citing a desire to be closer to his family, including his ailing grandfather, Ford transferred to Illinois but he forced to sit out during the 2019 season as the NCAA denied him a waiver for immediate eligibility, and his appeal was also denied.
“I’m not afraid to talk about it,” said Ford, who in February announced on social media that his grandfather had passed away. “I guess part of me does want to put it in the past. Everybody knows I sat out last year. I didn’t play. I’ve moved on from that.
“Thanks to Coach Lovie Smith, (Illinois Athletics Director) Josh Whitman, the U of I, my coaches, my teammates and the staff, they’ve all been really supportive of me in my year off with my grandpa passing. That made that transition easier. I kind of just want to move on from it and focus on the here and now and this season.”
This season for Ford and the rest of the Fighting Illini will begin on Oct. 24 when Illinois travels to Madison, Wis., for a Big Ten opener against the Wisconsin Badgers.
It will be Ford’s first live collegiate game in 22 months.
“I’m excited to start fresh, start anew,” he said. “I’m playing for my home state. All my family is going to be able to come. It’s a good feeling to have all this and have the support here and have the family here. It will be good to go out there and start fresh and be out there in an Illini jersey.’’
But, it will not be Ford’s first action with the Illini. He spent all of last year on the scout team.
“It’s been a while since we’ve all put on the pads,’’ said Ford, noting that Illinois didn’t get any spring football last year because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. “But I had all of last year to learn the plays outside of my work on the scout team. I did what they needed me to do and then I would come in and do extra to learn coach Rod’s (Smith) offense. I think I got most of it down last year. It’s been like second nature, because I had a whole year to learn the offense.’’
During actual games last year, Ford took on the role of “hydration manager,” similar to Bobby Boucher Jr. in “The Waterboy” movie.
“I was giving out a lot of waters,’’ said Ford. “I was there for moral support and pump up people. I tried to do my job to the best of my ability.’’
And who will take that role this year?
“Hopefully the next man up is ready to take that role,’’ Ford added.
That because the 6-foot-6, 250-pound junior is planning to be one of three tight end options on the Illinois roster, joining returning starter Daniel Barker and USC transfer Daniel Imatorbhebhe.
“We all have different skill sets,’’ Ford said. “Daniel Barker is just an all-around amazing player and Daniel (Imatorbhebhe) brings a new aspect. I think we all specialize in certain things.’’
But, Ford stayed very tight-lipped about any game plan details or any plays in the Illinois playbook.
“Someone from Wisconsin could be watching this,’’ he said.
So what does Ford expect from his first season with the Fighting Illini?
“I know what I’m capable of,’’ Ford said. “I have a lot of really good, talented guys around me who are going to help me. I want to play to their level. We have a great defense, so I’m getting reps versus them and getting better doing this and that. I have confidence going in and I have high expectations because I know what I’m capable of and I know what I can do.
“I know that even though I sat out a year, I’ll still be able to come in and hopefully be able to make an impact.”
