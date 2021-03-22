INDIANAPOLIS — Leading from start to finish, the Loyola Ramblers bounced the Illinois Fighting Illini from the NCAA Tournament with a 71-58 victory on Sunday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Cameron Krutwig, the most valuable player of the Missouri Valley Conference had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead the way for Loyola, who advance to the Sweet 16 for the second time in four years.
Illinois sophomore Kofi Cockburn led the Fighting Illini with 21 points and nine rebounds, but USA Today Player of the Year Ayo Dosunmu managed just 9 points and the 6-foot-5 guard committed six of his team's 17 turnovers.
