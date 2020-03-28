V. Josephine (Jo) Lyons, 81, of Covington, Ind., died on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in National Park Medical Center, Hot Springs, Ark. She was born the ninth of 10 children, on Oc t. 10, 1938, in Perrysville, Ind., to William Nelson and Edith Wood Lyons. She graduated from Covington High Schoo…