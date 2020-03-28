We are about to reach April 1st and you need to purchase a new fishing, hunting, or combination license; have you got yours yet?
I have tried to reach the Illinois Department of Natural Resources all week and cannot contact anyone. I have been trying to reach them regarding the closure of Kickapoo State Park and how it will affect fishing, hiking, turkey hunting as well as other items.
Without having reached anyone, I have to conclude that these things are not allowed as long as our state parks are closed. If I learn differently, I will let you know.
When it comes to April Fools Day, I remember several columns I wrote over the years that really stirred up some people.
One was on a large mess of mushrooms I had found when no one else was finding any only to end the column with; in the produce aisle of County Market! Do you remember that one? I had a lot of phone calls from readers that were so mad they failed to read down to the end of the column.
The other was when the old Deluxe Restaurant got a big 500-pound halibut in to slice up to offer to their patrons. The photo read; “Big Halibut Caught at Kickapoo State Park.” I got call after call about where the big halibuts were in Kickapoo Park. I just told them to fish the deep water!
When I was a young boy, my friends and I went fishing one morning and it was my turn to clean the fish which, this time, was a bucket full of catfish. My friends, however, were going to the park to play baseball. It was hot that day so I chose baseball over cleaning the fish, knowing full well that they would all be dead when I would get home
Sure enough, they were all dead but one, floating near the top, gasping for air. I laid that catfish on the grass and proceeded to clean the others figuring he would be dead when it came his turn. When I looked over at the fish, it was still gasping for air as it had been out of water for over an hour.
Feeling sorry for the fish I put it back in a fresh bucket of water. Each day I would come home, put the fish in the grass and change its water. Then one day, I forgot to put the fish back in the bucket and went to play baseball again. It was early August so you can imagine how hot it was.
When I got home, the fish was, once again, gasping for air so I put it back in the bucket. It was then that I got an idea; the fish could live quite a while without being in water, why not try to increase his time out of water on a day-to-day basis.
Each day I would leave the fish out of water a little longer and over a period of time the fish, using its air-bladder for a lung. By the time summer was over the fish only went in the water at night and, it would try to follow me around the yard. My friend thought it was great to have a pet catfish follow me around the yard.
By and by as time went on school was about to start and, on the first day of school, my friends and I took off to school and the catfish began to follow.
I kept trying to shoo the catfish back to the house but he kept following.
On the way to school we had to cross a railroad trestle to get to the school which was on the other side. The catfish followed us to the trestle but when we got to the other side, the catfish was gone!
We rushed back to the trestle looking for the catfish when suddenly one of my friends spotted it in the small creek below. The catfish had fallen through one of the gaps in the trestle and into the creek where it lay belly up; it had drowned!
Enjoy April Fools Day and Stay Safe!
