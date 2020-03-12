DANVILLE — With fears of the coronavirus growing and growing, local and state sport institutions had to make some tough choices.
The NJCAA on Thursday postponed the Division II Basketball Tournament at Danville Area Community College to a tentative date of April 20.
On Wednesday, the NJCAA had put a halt to any banquets, community service and all non-essential engagement events, including media access to student-athletes and teams that occur at each of the championships.
The IHSA announced it was going to cancel the rest of its winter championships, which included the boys basketball tournaments that were scheduled for this week and next week.
Also included in the cancellations is the Long Distance Shootout, which included Danville's Tevin Smith, Delrey Crowder and Michael Moore and Oakwood's Jayden Cox and Brevin Wells.
The IHSAA said that it will continue the boys tournaments as they will have games but with limited spectators in attendance.
Each participating school will be allotted only 75 complimentary tickets aside from the 12 dressed players and to include only essential personnel, coaches, administrative staff and immediate family. A very limited number of news media will be approved for covering the games.
That means that Covington will continue its season as they will play Southwood on Saturday in the first game of a regional.
"The tournament has been going on for over 100 years and this is something that no one has ever seen," Covington coach Adam Ballard said. "We are just focused on the game and hope that we can come out and play. It has been an interesting time."
With the spring seasons set to start in the area next week, some schools have put a halt to that.
Danville High has put a hold on spring activities until March 29, while Schlarman Academy has put a hold on activities until April 5. Other schools have not declared their plans as of presstime.
The Danville Area Community College baseball, softball and golf teams will take a break until April 1. All three teams had started their seasons in the past few weeks.
The Federal Professional Hockey League followed the lead of the NHL in suspending operations after Thursday's game between the Elmira Enforcers and the Watertown Wolves.
The Danville Dashers announced on their website that it will go along with the FPHL's decision and will wait along with the rest of the teams as the FPHL's Board of Governors will monitor the situation.
