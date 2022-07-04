TODAY
Legion Baseball
Bloomington Game Seven at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 6 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Legion Baseball
Lafayette at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 6 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
THURSDAY
Legion Baseball
Terre Haute at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 6 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 4, USA, 7 a.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon, quarterfinals, ESPN, 7 a.m.
Wimbledon, quarterfinals, ESPN2, 7 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 5, USA, 7 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at South Bend Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon: quarterfinals, ESPN, 7 a.m.
Wimbledon: quarterfinals, ESPN2, 7 a.m.
WNBA
Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx, NBA TV, noon
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
