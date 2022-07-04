New Generic Sports Logo A

TODAY

Legion Baseball

Bloomington Game Seven at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 6 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Legion Baseball

Lafayette at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 6 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

THURSDAY

Legion Baseball

Terre Haute at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 6 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 4, USA, 7 a.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon, quarterfinals, ESPN, 7 a.m.

Wimbledon, quarterfinals, ESPN2, 7 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 5, USA, 7 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at South Bend Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon: quarterfinals, ESPN, 7 a.m.

Wimbledon: quarterfinals, ESPN2, 7 a.m.

WNBA

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx, NBA TV, noon

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video