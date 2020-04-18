No Local Sports Scheduled

No Local Sports Scheduled

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

Virtual Racing

NASCAR iRacing Challenge, Fox Sports 1, noon

Virtual Soccer

FIFA 20 State and Play Cup, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

No Sports Scheduled

No Sports Scheduled

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you