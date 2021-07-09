TODAY

Legion Baseball

Danville Post 210 Speakers at Lincoln (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Legion Baseball

Danville Post 210 Speakers at Shelby County (doubleheader), noon

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers at Shelby County (doubleheader), 4 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 1:05 p.m.

MONDAY 

No local sports scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Credit Karma Monkey 250, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 13, NBC, 7 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, third round, GOLF, noon

American Century Championship, second round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Marathon Classic, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon, Ladies Championship and doubles championship, ESPN, 8 a.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, WRHK-FM 94.9, Fox, 2:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 14, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, final round, GOLF, noon

American Century Championship, final round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Marathon Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Draft, ESPN, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Finals, Game 3: Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks, ABC, 7 p.m. 

Tennis

Wimbledon, Men's Championship and mixed doubles championship, ESPN, 8 a.m.

MONDAY

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 15, NBC Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Home Run Derby, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

