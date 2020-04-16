TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

SATURDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Draft, ESPN, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Virtual Racing

IndyCar iRacing Challenge, NBC Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Virtual Soccer

FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

Virtual Racing

NASCAR iRacing Challenge, FoxSports1, noon

Virtual Soccer

FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

