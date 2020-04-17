TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Virtual Racing

IndyCar iRacing Challegen, NBC Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Virtual Racing

NASCAR iRacing Challenge, Fox Sports 1, noon

Virtual Soccer

FIFA 20 State and Play Cup, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SATURDAY

No Sports Scheduled

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

