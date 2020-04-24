TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
National Football League
NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 11 a.m.
Virtual Racing
IndyCar iRacing Challenge, Circuit of the Americas, NBC Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Virtual Racing
NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, Talladega Superspeedway, Fox Sports 1, noon
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
