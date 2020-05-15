TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
TUESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears at Kia Tigers, ESPN2, 2:55 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night Prelims, ESPN, 5 p.m.
UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris, ESPN, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Series, from Darlington, S.C., FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Bull Riding
PBR Unleash the Beast Lucas Oil Invitational Championship, CBS, 1 p.m.
Golf
TaylorMade Driving Relief, NBC, 1 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Kiwoon Heroes at LG Twins, ESPN, midnight
MONDAY
No Sports Scheduled
