ON THE AIR

TODAY

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears at Kia Tigers, ESPN2, 2:55 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night Prelims, ESPN, 5 p.m.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris, ESPN, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Series, from Darlington, S.C., FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Bull Riding

PBR Unleash the Beast Lucas Oil Invitational Championship, CBS, 1 p.m.

Golf

TaylorMade Driving Relief, NBC, 1 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

Kiwoon Heroes at LG Twins, ESPN, midnight

MONDAY

No Sports Scheduled

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

