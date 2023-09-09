TODAY

Prep Football

Fountain Central at Covington, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Kirkland Hiawatha, 1 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Danville at First to the Finish meet in Peoria, 9 a.m.

Schlarman Academy,Salt Fork, Oakwood, Armstrong-Potomac, Hoopeston Area and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Westville and Oakwood at Blue Ridge Invite, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Golf

WRC Meet at Parke Heritage, 8 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Blue Ridge, 10 a.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Cornjerker Classic

Prep Girls Soccer

Covington at Benton Central, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at Booster Club Invitational, 8 a.m.

Seeger Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Raider Invite, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at West Lafayette Harrison Classic, 8 a.m.

Fountain Central at Rossville Hornet Invite, 8 a.m.

Tiger Slam Tournament at Westville, 9 a.m.

North Vermillion Falcon Invite, 9 a.m.

Schlarman at Decatur Lutheran Tournament, 9 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Tri-Valley Invite, 9 a.m.

Danville at Lincoln Invite, 10 a.m.

College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Vincennes Fall Invite, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Vincennes Fall Invite, 7:30 a.m.

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Salt Fork and Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.

Donovan, Milford, and Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Crawfordsville and Covington at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

North Montgomery and Tri-West at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Schlarman Academy at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.

Unity at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Judah Christian at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Covington at Western Boone, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

St. Thomas More at Danville, 4 p.m.

Paris at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Oakwood at Danville, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.

Villa Grove at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Unity at Westville, 6 p.m.

College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Parkland Fall Invite, 8 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

Fountain Central at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas 300, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

College Football

Notre Dame at North Carolina State, ABC, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Colorado, FOX, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Virginia Tech, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Youngstown State at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Penn State, Peacock, 11 a.m.

UNLV at Michigan, CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa State, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Richmond at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 2:30 pm.

UTEP at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Maryland, NBC, 6:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Temple at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Washington State, ABC, 6:37 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, third round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Champions Tour: Ascension Charity Classic, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Uzbekistan, TNT, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, Women's Championship, ESPN, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

IndyCar: Grand Prix of Monterey, NBC, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400, USA, 2 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Champions Tour: Ascension Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

National Football League

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, CBS, noon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, CBS, noon

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, FOX, noon

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, CBS, 3 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, FOX, 3 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, Women's Doubles Championship, ESPN, noon

U.S. Open: Men's Championship, ESPN, 3 p.m..

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, CBS Sports Network, noon

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

National Football League

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

