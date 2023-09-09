TODAY
Prep Football
Fountain Central at Covington, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Kirkland Hiawatha, 1 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Danville at First to the Finish meet in Peoria, 9 a.m.
Schlarman Academy,Salt Fork, Oakwood, Armstrong-Potomac, Hoopeston Area and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Westville and Oakwood at Blue Ridge Invite, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Golf
WRC Meet at Parke Heritage, 8 a.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Blue Ridge, 10 a.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Cornjerker Classic
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at Benton Central, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Booster Club Invitational, 8 a.m.
Seeger Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Raider Invite, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at West Lafayette Harrison Classic, 8 a.m.
Fountain Central at Rossville Hornet Invite, 8 a.m.
Tiger Slam Tournament at Westville, 9 a.m.
North Vermillion Falcon Invite, 9 a.m.
Schlarman at Decatur Lutheran Tournament, 9 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Tri-Valley Invite, 9 a.m.
Danville at Lincoln Invite, 10 a.m.
College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Vincennes Fall Invite, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Vincennes Fall Invite, 7:30 a.m.
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Salt Fork and Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
Donovan, Milford, and Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Crawfordsville and Covington at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
North Montgomery and Tri-West at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Schlarman Academy at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.
Unity at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Judah Christian at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at Western Boone, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
St. Thomas More at Danville, 4 p.m.
Paris at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Oakwood at Danville, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.
Villa Grove at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Unity at Westville, 6 p.m.
College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Parkland Fall Invite, 8 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
Fountain Central at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas 300, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
College Football
Notre Dame at North Carolina State, ABC, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Colorado, FOX, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Virginia Tech, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Youngstown State at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Delaware at Penn State, Peacock, 11 a.m.
UNLV at Michigan, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa State, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Richmond at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 2:30 pm.
UTEP at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Maryland, NBC, 6:30 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Temple at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Washington State, ABC, 6:37 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, third round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Champions Tour: Ascension Charity Classic, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Uzbekistan, TNT, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, Women's Championship, ESPN, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
IndyCar: Grand Prix of Monterey, NBC, 2 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400, USA, 2 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Champions Tour: Ascension Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
National Football League
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, CBS, noon
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, CBS, noon
San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, FOX, noon
Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, CBS, 3 p.m.
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, FOX, 3 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, Women's Doubles Championship, ESPN, noon
U.S. Open: Men's Championship, ESPN, 3 p.m..
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, CBS Sports Network, noon
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
National Football League
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
