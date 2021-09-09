TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at North Montgomery Charger Classic, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Champaign Judah Christian at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park GC)

Danville, Milford and Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville CC)

Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Attica, Parke Heritage, Southmont and Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Boys Soccer

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Rantoul at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.

Danville (Ind.) at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Seeger at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

South Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Milford, 6 p.m.

Normal West at Danville, 6 p.m.

Westville at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Fountain Central at Covington, 6 p.m.

Linton-Stockton at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Seeger at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.

Clifton Central at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Momence, 7 p.m.

Peoria High at Danville, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail CC)

Prep Boys Soccer

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area Cornjerker Classic

Prep Volleyball

Danville at Lincoln Invitational, 5 p.m.

College Cross Country

Danville Area Community College at Illinois-Springfield

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Kishwaukee Invitational

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, noon

Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, NBC Sports Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

National Football League

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, women's semifinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Fountain Central at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Peoria High at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.

Clifton Central at Oakwood, WHRK-FM 93.9, 7 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Ascension Charity Classic, first round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, men's doubles championship, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open, men's semifinals, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you