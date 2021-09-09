TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at North Montgomery Charger Classic, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Champaign Judah Christian at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park GC)
Danville, Milford and Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville CC)
Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Attica, Parke Heritage, Southmont and Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Boys Soccer
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Rantoul at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.
Danville (Ind.) at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Seeger at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
South Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Milford, 6 p.m.
Normal West at Danville, 6 p.m.
Westville at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Fountain Central at Covington, 6 p.m.
Linton-Stockton at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Seeger at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.
Clifton Central at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Momence, 7 p.m.
Peoria High at Danville, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Seneca, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail CC)
Prep Boys Soccer
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area Cornjerker Classic
Prep Volleyball
Danville at Lincoln Invitational, 5 p.m.
College Cross Country
Danville Area Community College at Illinois-Springfield
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Kishwaukee Invitational
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, noon
Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, NBC Sports Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
National Football League
Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, women's semifinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Fountain Central at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Peoria High at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.
Clifton Central at Oakwood, WHRK-FM 93.9, 7 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Ascension Charity Classic, first round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, men's doubles championship, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open, men's semifinals, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.