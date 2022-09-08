TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at North Montgomery Charger Classic, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Champaign Judah Christian at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park Golf Course)

Danville, Milford and Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)

Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4 p.m. (Iron Horse Golf Course)

Prep Girls Golf

Attica, Parke Heritage, Seeger and Southmont at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest Golf Club)

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4;30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at Danville (Ind.), 4 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

North Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Southmont at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Covington at South Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Westville, 6 p.m.

Milford at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Peoria High at Danville, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Covington at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Seeger, 6 p.m.

South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 7 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Momence at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Westville at Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Champaign Judah Christian and Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail Country Club)

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington, Danville and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area Cornjerker Classic

Prep Volleyball

Danville at Lincoln Invitational, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

National Football League

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, women's semifinal, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoff, Game 5 (if necessary): Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

WNBA Playoff, Game 5 (if necessary): Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Nigeria, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Covington at Fountain Central, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Manual, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 7 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Kansas 200, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Ascension Charity Classic, first round, GOLF, noon

LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, men's doubles championship, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open, men's semifinals, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

