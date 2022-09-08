TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at North Montgomery Charger Classic, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Champaign Judah Christian at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park Golf Course)
Danville, Milford and Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)
Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4 p.m. (Iron Horse Golf Course)
Prep Girls Golf
Attica, Parke Heritage, Seeger and Southmont at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest Golf Club)
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4;30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central at Danville (Ind.), 4 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
North Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Southmont at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Covington at South Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Westville, 6 p.m.
Milford at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Peoria High at Danville, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Covington at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Seeger, 6 p.m.
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 7 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Momence at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Westville at Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Champaign Judah Christian and Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail Country Club)
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington, Danville and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area Cornjerker Classic
Prep Volleyball
Danville at Lincoln Invitational, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
National Football League
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, women's semifinal, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoff, Game 5 (if necessary): Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
WNBA Playoff, Game 5 (if necessary): Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Women's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Nigeria, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Covington at Fountain Central, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Manual, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 7 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Kansas 200, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Ascension Charity Classic, first round, GOLF, noon
LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, men's doubles championship, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open, men's semifinals, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
