TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Benton Central and Seeger at Lafayette Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Kickapoo Kickoff Classic, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 4 p.m. (Lakeview CC)

Salt Fork at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park GC)

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Westville at Watseka, 4:15 p.m. (Shewami CC)

Prep Girls Golf

Attica, Clinton Prairie and Covington at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Rensselaer and Seeger at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m. (Oak Grove CC)

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

North Montgomery at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

St. Joseph-Ogden at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Crawfordsville at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at St. Anne, 5 p.m.

North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Covington, 5 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Paris at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4 p.m. (UI Orange Course)

Oakwood and Westville at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run GC)

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Seeger at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Oakwood at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies, MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

